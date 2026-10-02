MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Milan Design + Build Announces New San Diego Showroom and Online Remodeling Estimate Tool Milan Design + Build announces the opening of a new San Diego showroom and the launch of an online tool that provides initial remodeling estimates in under 60 seconds.

October 01, 2026 3:48 PM EDT | Source: GetFeatured

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Milan Design + Build has announced the opening of a new San Diego showroom for in-person design consultations and the launch of an online remodeling estimate tool that provides initial project estimates in under 60 seconds. The two additions give homeowners new ways to begin planning a remodel before moving into detailed design and construction.

The company introduced the showroom and online tool to make the early stages of remodeling easier to navigate. Homeowners often want a better idea of cost, design direction, and project scope before making major decisions. Milan Design + Build now offers both a quick online starting point and an in-person setting where those ideas can be discussed in more detail.

The online tool allows homeowners to enter basic information about a planned remodel and receive an initial estimate. The figure is meant to serve as an early budgeting guide rather than a final construction price, giving homeowners a clearer starting point before more detailed planning begins.

The new showroom adds an in-person option to that process. During consultations, homeowners can review materials and finishes, talk through layout ideas, and discuss the overall direction of the project with the Milan Design + Build team. As plans take shape, 3D renderings can also be used to help show how the finished space may look before construction begins.

"Most homeowners want two things before they commit to a remodel: a realistic sense of cost and a clear picture of what the finished space will look like," said David Noriani, CEO at Milan Design + Build. "The online estimate gives them a starting number in about a minute, and the showroom and 3D renderings let them see materials and layouts before anything is built. Keeping design, permits and construction with one team is how we keep projects on time and on budget."

Together, the showroom and estimate tool create a more direct path from the first idea to a more detailed remodeling plan. Homeowners can start by reviewing an initial estimate, continue with an in-person design conversation, and then move forward with planning once the scope, budget, and design direction are clearer.

Milan Design + Build plans to keep both resources as ongoing parts of its San Diego remodeling process. The company will continue using the showroom and online estimate tool to help homeowners begin projects with a clearer understanding of what they want to build and what may be involved before construction starts.

A video tour of the new showroom is available at .

About Milan Design + Build

Milan Design + Build is a San Diego-based design and remodeling company serving homeowners throughout San Diego County. The company provides full-home remodeling, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, home additions, accessory dwelling units, garage conversions, landscape and hardscape projects, and window and door installation. Milan Design + Build manages design, planning, permitting, and construction through one coordinated team.

Media Contact









To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Name

Milan Design + Build

Contact name

David Noriani

Contact phone

(858) 477-0477

Contact address

7313 Carroll Rd

City

San Diego

State

California

Zip

92121

Country

United States

Url



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: GetFeatured