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President Ilham Aliyev Addresses 8Th Congress Of New Azerbaijan Party (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has started at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev is delivering a speech at the event.
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