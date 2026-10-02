President Ilham Aliyev Addresses 8Th Congress Of New Azerbaijan Party (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev is delivering a speech at the event.

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