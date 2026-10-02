Kazakhstan Commissions EDB-Backed Qazsu Water Resources Information System

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan has commissioned the national water resources information system QazSu, developed with grant support from the Eurasian Development Bank's Digital Initiatives Fund (EDB DIF), the EDB announced today.

The system comprises 15 modules designed to digitalize water resources management and monitoring processes, providing a technological basis for more efficient management of the country's water resources.

A meeting between EDB DIF Managing Director Dauren Rakhimzhanov and Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Aslan Abdraimov was held during the Digital Bridge 2026 international technology forum in Astana. The sides reviewed the results of the QazSu project.

“Digitalization of water resources management is an important condition for improving the efficiency and quality of decision-making. The creation and commissioning of the QazSu system provide a technological basis for more systematic water resources management and improve data accessibility for government agencies. For the EDB DIF, this project is an example of the practical application of digital solutions to address significant sustainable development challenges,” Rakhimzhanov said.

The system is expected to improve water resources management at the national, regional and local levels, as well as state control and protection of Kazakhstan's water resources.

QazSu will also support monitoring of the sanitary, hygienic and environmental condition of water bodies and hydraulic structures, while digitalizing the collection, processing and analysis of data used for management decisions.

The system is also designed to improve information and analytical support for state policy on the use and protection of water resources, development of the water sector and land reclamation, while promoting the rational and environmentally safe use of water resources.

The QazSu project continues the EDB's work on digitalizing Kazakhstan's water sector.

Earlier, with EDB support, the establishment of a regional modern irrigation center, the School of Water Management, was announced in Turkistan. The center will serve as a platform for training specialists, introducing modern irrigation technologies and promoting efficient water resources management practices.

The EDB Digital Initiatives Fund was established in June 2020 to support digital transformation tools and practices in EDB member states, including through the integration of information resources and participation in the development and financing of projects.

The Eurasian Development Bank is a multilateral development bank carrying out investment activities in the Eurasian region. As of the end of June 2026, its accumulated portfolio comprised 348 projects with total investments of $22.1 billion. The bank's portfolio is primarily focused on projects with an integration effect in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry and mechanical engineering.