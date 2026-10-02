Contact:

Highvern Fund Services Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Nicole Barnes

Tel: +44 1481 752957

Eurocastle Announces Change in Registered Office

Guernsey, 2 October 2026

Eurocastle Investment Limited announces that with effect from the 1 October 2026, its Registered Office has changed to Ground floor, Mill Court, La Charroterie, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1EJ.

This is as a result of the change in Registered Office of its Guernsey Administrator, who has also changed its name from Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited to Highvern Fund Services Limited.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the“Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity and is currently in the early stages of pursuing its new strategy by initially focusing on opportunistic real estate in Greece with a plan to expand across Southern Europe. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit