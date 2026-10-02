MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bang & Olufsen A/S has, pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, received a major shareholder notification from UBS Group AG.



As per 28 September 2026, UBS Group AG's holding of shares and voting rights pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as well as other financial instruments pursuant to section 39(2), was above 5 percent of the total share capital and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S. As per 29 September 2026, UBS Group AG's holding of shares and voting rights pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as well as other financial instruments pursuant to section 39(2), was below 5 percent of the total share capital and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.



As of 29 September 2026, UBS Group AG held a total of 7,282,954 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S, corresponding to 4.94 percent of the total share capital and voting rights.

Correction to the numbering of the company announcement published on 24 September 2026 – Major Shareholder Announcement: The announcement was incorrectly stated as no. 26.18. The correct announcement number is 26.19".

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303

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BO_2622_Major shareholder announcement_UBS