FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chrissy Nguyen, financial practitioner and entrepreneur, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on purposeful wealth-building, financial wellness, and creating financial independence through intentional financial decisions.Mompreneurs is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence, by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In her episode, Nguyen will explore how financial planning can extend beyond numbers to support personal well-being, long-term security, and the life individuals want to build.She breaks down how understanding personal priorities, assessing retirement readiness, and exploring available financial options can create greater clarity and confidence.Viewers will walk away with a practical perspective on aligning financial decisions with their values and long-term goals.Chrissy's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Chrissy Nguyen

Mompreneurs TV

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Chrissy Nguyen to Appear on Mompreneurs TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 02, 2026, 05:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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