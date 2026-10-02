High Command Will Take Call, Says Sunny Joseph On Kerala UDF Convenor's Attack On CM Satheesan

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur, Oct 2 (IANS) Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and State Power Minister Sunny Joseph on Friday refused to react publicly to UDF convenor and Congress MP Adoor Prakash's open criticism of Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, saying that any grievance should be raised within the party forums.

This was Sunny's first response after Prakash launched a sharp attack on the Chief Minister's style of functioning on Thursday and alleged that the UDF was not being consulted on important matters.

Speaking to the media at his home turf in Kannur, Sunny said Prakash had already made it clear that he would take his grievances to the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

“Now he himself has said that he will do so. Let it happen,” Sunny said.

He pointed out that it was the AICC that had appointed Prakash to his present position and that the party's central leadership would take a decision on the matter.

“It was the AICC which appointed him. They will take the call,” Sunny said.

Sunny made it clear that he did not intend to enter into a public debate over the differences raised by Prakash.

“I will not make any comments on this in the public domain. If I have to say anything, I will say it in the party forums,” he said.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Prakash said his criticism was based on his own experience and that he had not sought the support of anyone before making the remarks.

“I had said everything that needed to be said yesterday,” Prakash said, maintaining that his response was made in his individual capacity and that he had not consulted anyone.

He also pointed out that the UDF had met only once in the past four months.

“There are no problems in the UDF. What I said is a reality. I did not make the remarks seeking anyone's support. I will directly convey my complaint to the AICC,” Prakash said.

Prakash also said he was not opposed to giving positions to leaders such as M.K. Muneer or G. Devarajan, whom he described as good leaders.

His objection, he said, was that certain consultations had not taken place.

“I stand by what I said. Let anyone reject my statements,” he said.

Prakash also maintained that he had no personal dispute with Satheesan, but added that the Chief Minister's approach was visible to everyone and could be assessed by them.

The contrasting responses from the two senior Congress leaders have brought the issue into the party's internal forum, with Prakash opting to approach the AICC and Sunny making it clear that he would not discuss the matter publicly.

Reading between the lines, the reaction of cabinet colleagues of Satheesan, including K. Muraleedharan and A.P. Anil Kumar, without breaking any rules, was seen as expressing their dissent against Prakash.

Veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony, who arrived at the state party headquarters, said he does not react to any issue these days.

Deputy Speaker of the Kerala Assembly Shanimol Usman said that in the best interest, it would be "good to allow a good growth for the three-month-old baby".