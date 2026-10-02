Which Place Is Called Amla Capital Of India? Know This Region Famous For Indian Gooseberry

Amla is one of India's most popular traditional fruits, but do you know which place is known as the Amla Capital of India? Discover the region famous for its amla production and farming.

Winter brings fresh amlas to our local markets. People use them for prayers and eat them for good health. The demand for amla shot up after the pandemic. People consume it raw or turn it into pickles, preserves, juice, and powder. But one specific region in the country earned a special identity for this fruit. Thousands of acres of amla orchards and active processing industries gave this place the title of Amla Capital.

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People generally call Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh the Amla Capital of India. Farmers cultivate amla on a massive scale here. The official district website also calls Pratapgarh the City of Aonla. The central government even selected amla as the main product for this district under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Uttar Pradesh produces the highest amount of amla in the country. The state contributes almost 60 percent of the total amla produced nationwide. Pratapgarh stands as the main production hub. Farmers grow amla orchards across 20,000 hectares in this district.

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Farmers in Pratapgarh do not just send raw amlas to the market. They convert the fruit into various products before selling them. Local makers prepare amla candy, preserves, juice, pickle, powder, and sweets. Sellers earn extra income through this processing method along with selling the raw crop. The ODOP program specifically helped locals focus more on the processing, packaging, and marketing of amla-based products.

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Pratapgarh amla holds another special recognition. The fruit received its Geographical Indication (GI) registration in March 2023. The ODOP portal notes that Pratapgarh amla has a green-yellow color and carries a unique sour and astringent taste. This GI tag gave the locally grown amla a special identity in the market.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the Pratapgarh amla industry during his Mann Ki Baat program in September 2026. He explained the business opportunities created by the ODOP scheme. He also praised the women self-help groups who make amla candy, preserves, juice, pickles, and digestive powder. He noted that around 100 amla processing units operate in the district.

Amla once appeared mostly during its specific season. Now, it reaches consumers throughout the year in the form of candy, juice, preserves, and powder. This value addition creates new opportunities for local farmers, women groups, and small businesses.

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