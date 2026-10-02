Goa-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express Extended To Bengaluru's Yesvantpur, Check Timings And Stops

The long-standing demand for a direct Vande Bharat Express connection between coastal Karnataka and Bengaluru has received a major boost, with the Railway Ministry confirming the extension of the Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that the new Yeshwantpur-Madgaon-Yeshwantpur Vande Bharat Express will operate via Mangaluru Junction, providing a direct rail link between Bengaluru and several key destinations along the Karnataka coast. However, the proposed service has also raised concerns among passenger groups over the journey time and the exclusion of Mangaluru Central from the route.

Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express To Be Extended

The minister shared the update in separate letters to coastal Karnataka MPs Captain Brijesh Chowta, Kota Srinivas Poojary and Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

Currently, train numbers 20646/20645 operate between Mangaluru Central and Madgaon. The Railway Ministry plans to extend the service to Yeshwantpur under new train numbers 26655/26656.

The Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express commenced operations on December 31, 2023. It covers the route in approximately five hours and 30 minutes. The proposed extension is expected to provide coastal Karnataka with a direct Vande Bharat connection to Bengaluru.

Trial Run Completed In 7 Hours And 5 Minutes

The Railways conducted a speed trial with a 16-coach Vande Bharat rake on the Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction route on September 10. The train took seven hours and five minutes to reach Mangaluru Junction from Yeshwantpur, while the return journey took six hours and 49 minutes.

According to sources, the new rakes have been equipped with an Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system to improve safety while navigating the steep Shiradi Ghat section. The train is expected to operate at a restricted speed of 30 kmph along the challenging Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road ghat stretch.

Sources also indicate that the Railways may deploy eight-coach rakes for the proposed service.

Proposed Timings For Yeshwantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express

The Railway Ministry has yet to announce the official timetable. However, according to sources, train number 26655 is likely to depart from Yeshwantpur at 6.05 am and reach Madgaon at 7.15 pm.

The proposed route includes stops at Yeshwantpur, Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka-Puttur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road, Karwar and Madgaon.

On the return journey, train number 26656 is expected to depart from Madgaon at 5.30 am and arrive at Yeshwantpur by 6.40 pm.

These timings are tentative and have not yet been officially confirmed by the Railways.

Passenger Groups Demand Morning Departure From Mangaluru

Commuters and passenger associations have urged the Railways to reduce the Bengaluru-Mangaluru travel time to around 11 hours. They have expressed concern that the proposed journey, which could take approximately 13 hours, may limit the service's benefits for regular travellers.

West Coast Railway Yatri Development Committee president Hanumanth Kamath has urged railway officials to revise the proposed schedule. He has called for the train to depart from Mangaluru in the morning and leave Bengaluru for the return journey at night.

Kamath pointed out that a morning departure, similar to that of the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, would benefit people travelling to Bengaluru for work, business and official engagements.

Mangaluru Central Excluded From The Proposed Route

One of the major concerns surrounding the proposed service is the decision to operate it via Mangaluru Junction instead of Mangaluru Central.

Southern Railway had initially proposed Mangaluru Central as a stop, and the trial run reportedly covered the route up to the station. However, South Western Railway (SWR) subsequently dropped the proposal, restricting the service's stop in Mangaluru to Mangaluru Junction.

The decision has disappointed passenger associations and regular commuters who had expected the train to serve Mangaluru Central.

Passengers are now hoping that the Railways will reconsider the route and finalise a timetable that better accommodates people travelling between coastal Karnataka and Bengaluru. The official schedule and operational details are still awaited.

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