Uzbekistan, Oman Move To Expand Trade, Investment, And Transport Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Oman discussed prospects for expanding bilateral trade and investment, strengthening industrial cooperation, and enhancing transport connectivity during a visit to Muscat by a delegation led by Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov from September 30 to October 2.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, Kudratov held talks with Oman's Minister of Economy Khamis bin Saif Al Jabri and Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Anwar bin Hilal Al Jabri. The sides reviewed opportunities to increase trade and investment, develop industrial cooperation and strengthen transport and logistics corridors.

“Uzbekistan is interested in expanding economic cooperation with Oman across trade, investment, industry, energy and logistics, while creating new opportunities for businesses from both countries,” the Uzbek side said.

The Uzbek delegation also held meetings with Omani companies operating in logistics, energy, petrochemicals, electrical engineering, mining, banking and tourism. Discussions covered the development of new production and logistics facilities, export routes, energy storage systems, data centers, raw-material processing and direct supplies.

Particular attention was given to strengthening the legal framework for bilateral economic ties. The sides agreed to work on preferential trade and investment protection agreements, as well as cooperation on transport corridors and joint investment projects.

Moreover, Uzbekistan and Oman plan to organize a business forum, an exhibition showcasing Uzbekistan's investment and economic potential, and meetings between major companies from the two countries.

The agreements reached during the visit are expected to provide a framework for expanding private-sector ties and developing new investment and trade projects across multiple sectors.