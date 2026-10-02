'Made Israel And World Proud': Indian Envoy Hails Captain Machchhar's Bravery

MENAFN - IANS) Tel Aviv, Oct 2 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Israel JP Singh lauded Captain Smit Machchhar for his“courage and bravery” that averted a major tragedy and saved hundreds of lives aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Israel.

Singh made the remarks at the India-Israel Festival & National Convention of Indian Jews in Tel Aviv, where he also wished the injured Indian pilot a speedy and complete recovery.

“Heartfelt tribute to the Hero Captain Smit Machchhar! At the India-Israel Festival & National Convention of Indian Jews in Tel Aviv today, Ambassador JP Singh lauded the courage and bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar, who helped save 174 lives aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, bound for Tel Aviv and said that his bravery has made the whole of Israel and the world proud. Ambassador Singh wished Captain Machchhar a speedy and complete recovery,” the Indian Embassy in Israel posted on X on Friday.

The remarks came amid growing international recognition of Captain Machchhar's role in averting the threat aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday.

During the incident, the co-pilot stabbed Captain Machchhar and the aircraft began to plummet. The Indian fought the assailant bravely and opened the cockpit door, following which passengers rushed to assist, entered the cockpit, and overpowered the attacker.

Once the attacker was subdued, the seriously wounded Indian pilot was stabilised until the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Saluting Captain Machchhar's valour and courage once again, India on Thursday conveyed its deep appreciation for the admiration and support the brave Indian pilot has received from across the world for his act of gallantry and saving hundreds of lives.

In a statement late Thursday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it continues to closely follow the health condition of Captain Machchhar.

"After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, he has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery. Our Ambassador in UAE met Captain Machchhar in hospital and enquired about his well being," the MEA stated.

"Earlier, he also met his family and assured all possible support for the Captain's health and well-being. Our Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate in Dubai are in close touch with the local authorities in the matter. We once again salute Captain Smit Machchhar's valour and courage. We also convey our deep appreciation for the admiration and support he has received from across the world for his act of gallantry," the statement added.