Upasana Singh Alleges Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Constantly Humiliated Mukesh Rishi, Deepak Parashar, Left Them In Tears & Anger

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) The ongoing tussle within the Cine and Television Artistes' Association (CINTAA) has brought to the fore allegations of internal spats and discord.

Actress and former office-bearer Upasana Singh speaking about the treatment allegedly meted out to veteran actors Mukesh Rishi, Deepak Parashar and Vikas Verma during meetings of the association.

In an interaction with IANS, Upasana spoke about what she described as repeated instances of senior members being humiliated during CINTAA meetings.

Upasana alleged that the atmosphere became uncomfortable for senior members, including actor Mukesh Rishi.

Recalling one CINTAA meeting, she said Rishi had arrived late because of Mumbai traffic and was allegedly told that he would not be allowed to vote or raise his hand because he was half an hour late.

She claimed that the incident and constant humiliations eventually led an otherwise introverted and soft-spoken Mukesh Rishi, to lash out and express his anger by shouting publicly during the AGM.

“He had to scream in the AGM on the mic that, 'So much misbehaviour with me, how can you people do it?'” Upasana recalled.

Upasana also spoke at length about veteran actor Deepak Parashar, who, according to her, was allegedly treated disrespectfully despite his age and seniority, where at times he was left in tears.

Recalling an incident surrounding a CINTAA press conference for Hema Malini's event, she said Parashar, who was then the association's treasurer and was around 74 years old, allegedly went to knock on the door but was not allowed in.

“Deepak Parashar ji was our treasurer and he is 74 years old and he has done so many films, kept knocking at the door but they did not open it for him. So he came and told me 'let's not go there, it is extremely insulting',” she said.

Upasana added that she tried to convince him to stay because the event involved veteran actor Hema Malini, who was associated with the proceedings.

She also highlighted Parashar's efforts for his fellow CINTAA members, saying he has been waking up early and cooking food for the executive committee during meetings.

“For two and a half years, during EC meetings or any meetings, he used to get up at 5 o'clock and cook food for us and feed us,” she said.

“Deepak ji is senior to them, he is elder to him, at every level. If he is a senior, then we should respect his regard, we should not talk to him like that, no matter what the differences are,” she said.

She also alleged that Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure would maintain a distance from other members because of their status as stars, saying:“Poonam ji and Padmini ji would never even enter the same lift as others, claiming that they were stars.”

Recalling actor Vikas Verma's experience, she said his lack of English fluency had allegedly been used to belittle him despite his long career and work within the industry.

“Vikas Verma, the man who is always available for everybody and helps each one in need, was humiliated just because he did not know English and they did not consider him of their class and stature,” Upasana said.

She went on to praise Vikas Verma's contribution to the fraternity, pointing out that he had worked across different languages and had also been involved in charitable work. According to her, he would help colleagues in need and even assist members struggling with substance-abuse issues through his NGO.

“He has been insulted so many times there. That boy has come out crying and he is the youngest among us,” she said.

These allegations come amid a larger dispute over CINTAA's administration and leadership.

In August, eight executive committee members resigned, including Mukesh Rishi, Vikas Verma and Deepak Parashar. The resignations followed allegations concerning decision-making and the functioning of the association.

Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure have previously rejected allegations levelled against them and have publicly responded to criticism surrounding the CINTAA dispute.

–IANS

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