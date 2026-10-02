Aadhaar Card Updates: 5 Major New Features And UIDAI Rules You Should Check Now

Aadhaar card users can now access five major updates introduced by the Central Government. These new UIDAI rules cover key changes designed to simplify Aadhaar-related services, updates and verification processes for users.

The Central Government and UIDAI have brought some great news for Aadhaar card holders. UIDAI has introduced five major changes to make Aadhaar services faster and much simpler for everyone.

People often face fingerprint mismatch issues at ration shops. The government will now solve this problem completely. You can soon get your ration using face verification instead of fingerprints.

UIDAI has launched a new token system across all Aadhaar Seva Kendras in the country. This new setup will stop long queues and control heavy crowds at the centers.

The government has introduced a new AUA and KUA framework for agencies that need basic authentication. These agencies can now easily integrate with the Aadhaar verification system.

UIDAI has launched an online portal called SWIK 2.0 for non-governmental organizations. NGOs can use this portal to get Aadhaar authentication approvals through a very simple application process.

UIDAI has redesigned its official website with screen reader support and better fonts. The website currently works in 13 languages, and the authority will soon expand these services to 23 languages.