Kazpost, Singapore-Based Abhibha Sign Mou On Digital Asset Access

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Kazpost and Singapore-based Abhibha Technologies Pte. Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore solutions for expanding public access to digital assets on the sidelines of the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum in Astana today.

According to the forum's press service, Kazpost Chairman of the Management Board Bekezhan Zhakeyev and Abhibha Technologies Director Bharat Thillainayagam signed the memorandum.

The agreement establishes a framework for long-term cooperation between the companies, including the development of solutions related to access to digital assets and the integration of relevant technologies. The parties will study the possibility of expanding access to digital assets for Kazakhstan's population through Kazpost's mobile application.

They will also examine potential partnership models, product implementation processes, mechanisms for ensuring compliance with legal requirements and technical requirements for integrating proposed solutions. The memorandum is aimed at developing long-term, effective, and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazpost and Abhibha Technologies.

Kazpost is Kazakhstan's national postal operator and a 100% subsidiary of the state holding Samruk-Kazyna. It operates a network of nearly 2,500 post offices across the country, employs about 17,000 people, and provides postal, logistics, financial, and digital services. In 2025, the company processed 8.9 million international mail items (up 51% year-on-year) and 10 million domestic mail items (up 6%). Kazakhstan rose to 39th place in the Universal Postal Union's global ranking of postal operators in 2025.

Abhibha Technologies Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-registered company (incorporated in March 2022) whose related entity develops Onmeta, a fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat on/off-ramp infrastructure platform focused on emerging markets. Onmeta supports local payment methods (including UPI, GCash, and others), more than 15 blockchain networks and thousands of tokens, and is used by over 80 Web3 platforms.

AI & Digital Bridge 2026 (formerly Digital Bridge) is being held on October 1–3 at the EXPO International Exhibition Center in Astana. Organized by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Astana Hub, and the Astana city administration, the forum has attracted more than 1,500 speakers from over 100 countries, 500+ investors, and 600+ startups, and is expected to draw tens of thousands of participants.