Reading Xi'an's Enduring Vitality From The Notes Of Qinqiang Opera

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) XI'AN, China, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In September, the resonant notes of Qinqiang Opera cut through the rain over Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, bridging the past and present. From 8 to 10 September 2026, the 2026“Qinqiang Opera, Resonating Across the World” Xi'an International Communication Event was held in the city, with media support from Global Times Online.

The event gathered young international content creators and international students from eight countries including Russia, France, Pakistan, Mexico and Nepal. They visited opera troupes, schools and online audiovisual creation sites, experiencing the living cultural pulse of this millennia-old ancient capital through this local opera art form.









At Xi'an Yisu Society, founded in 1912, the young guests watched Qinqiang opera performances and learned the history of this century-old opera house. Guided by professional instructors, they tried on opera costumes, had traditional makeup applied and practiced stage movements.

Performers from the Shaanxi Opera Research Institute demonstrated the art's basic techniques. Those seemingly simple glances, postures and vocal delivery all come from years of relentless daily training.









On a school campus, they discovered another facet of Qinqiang opera. Children earnestly learned its vocal styles, weaving this ancient art naturally into their growth. Nepalese content creator Regmi Aksara remarked:“I used to think Qinqiang opera was something confined to history. This time I realized it is alive and unfolding right before our eyes.”

Beyond tradition, Xi'an keeps exploring innovative forms of cultural expression. At an online audiovisual creation base, the young guests experimented with digital technologies including VR and XR, and learned about production workflows for live-action short dramas and AI comic animations. From content creation to digital technologies, they witnessed fresh cultural practices taking root in Xi'an.

During their multi-day tour, these young visitors from different nations found that a city's charm lies in its tangible, fleeting moments: a Qinqiang opera aria drifting through rain, a group of children earnestly learning opera, an immersive video experience, or a living story still unfolding.

It is these subtle details that have reshaped their perception of Xi'an, turning their stereotype of a time-honored ancient capital into a concrete, lively and living city.

From the time-honored opera house to campus classrooms, and from traditional opera art to digital creation, Xi'an's cultural heritage endures in daily life and thrives through innovative new expressions.









Contact Person: Zhou Xin

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