FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- John McGreevy, fishing gear inventor, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on innovation in sport fishing, improving comfort when fighting large fish, and turning practical ideas into patented solutions.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In his episode, McGreevy will explore how identifying an everyday challenge can inspire a practical innovation in fishing equipment. He breaks down how a simple, easy-to-use fishing pole support can eliminate the need for a belt and make fighting large fish more comfortable.Viewers will walk away with insights into practical problem-solving, product development, and turning an idea into a patented invention.John's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

John McGreevy

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John McGreevy to Appear on Legacy Makers TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 02, 2026, 05:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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