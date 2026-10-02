Former MP's Family Trapped Inside Delhi Lift For Nearly An Hour, 6 Lose Consciousness (WATCH)

A former Jharkhand MP's family was left trapped inside a lift at Jharkhand Bhawan in Delhi for nearly an hour, with six family members reportedly losing consciousness. The family was later rescued and rushed to Holy Angels Hospital in Vasant Vihar.

The incident took place on September 29, when former Jharkhand MP Ghuran Ram and his family were staying at the Old Jharkhand Bhawan. According to Ram, the lift suddenly stopped, leaving the family members stranded inside.

Ram said there was no technical staff available at the time to immediately deal with the situation. He said his son and daughter-in-law fainted while they remained trapped inside the lift.

तस्वीरें दिल्ली के झारखंड भवन की है जहां मंगलवार को पूर्व सांसद घूरन राम का पूरा परिवार लिफ्ट में फंस गया काफी देर तक लिफ्ट में फंसे रहने के कारण परिवार के 6 सदस्य बेहोश हो गए ।आनन-फानन में सभी को रेस्क्यू कर बाहर निकाला गया और सभी को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया twitter/q5g8InnG2P

- Krishnadev Yadav (@krishna_news) October 1, 2026

The former MP said he was deeply upset after seeing the condition of his family members following the incident. He has also sought CCTV footage to ascertain what happened inside the lift.

Sources at Jharkhand Bhawan said the lift may have stopped because it was overloaded. The lift reportedly had a capacity of four people, while six members of Ram's family were inside when it got stuck.

The sources further said Ram's son and daughter-in-law lost consciousness after being trapped inside the confined space. The family was eventually brought out of the lift and taken to the hospital in Vasant Vihar for treatment.