Caught On Camera: Passenger Uses Drinking Glass To Scratch Head Mid-Flight, Viral Video Stuns All (WATCH)

A seemingly ordinary flight took an unexpected turn when a business-class passenger was filmed using an unusual object to scratch his head during the journey.

The incident reportedly took place on an EVA Air Boeing 787 flight from Taiwan on September 24. A fellow passenger captured the unusual grooming routine on video, showing the man repeatedly running the rim of an upside-down drinking glass across his scalp.

Passenger Uses Glass As A Makeshift Comb

According to reports, the traveler appeared to be trying to relieve an itch or massage his scalp. Instead of using his hands or a comb, he used the rim of a drinking glass, moving it repeatedly through his hair and across different parts of his head.

The unusual sight was particularly noticeable to the passenger seated behind him, who recorded the incident. The video quickly drew attention because of the unusual choice of object for personal grooming in the middle of a flight.

Fellow Passenger Reacts To The Unusual Behaviour

The person filming the incident reportedly expressed strong discomfort while watching the passenger use the cup against his scalp. The witness also reportedly complained that the behaviour could affect other passengers' appetite, particularly with meal service taking place on the flight. The incident subsequently attracted attention online, with the video being circulated as an example of the unexpected situations passengers sometimes encounter during air travel.

Watch Viral Video

Tayvan'a First Class uçan yolcu, önünde oturan adamın su içmek için verilen bardak ile saçlarını kaşıdığını görünce gözlerine inanamadı... twitter/vNZ08FRloA

- Serkan Tanyildizi (@srkntnyldz) October 1, 2026

Air travel places passengers in a relatively small shared space for several hours, meaning everyday habits that might go unnoticed elsewhere can become much more visible to fellow travelers.

From putting feet on seats and armrests to carrying out personal grooming at one's seat, passenger behaviour frequently becomes a topic of discussion online. The recent glass incident adds another unusual example to that growing list.