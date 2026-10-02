RAF Fairford Incident: UK Arrests Dual British-Iranian National Over Suspected Terror Plot What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) British counter-terrorism police have arrested a 27-year-old dual UK-Iranian national in connection with the“major incident” at RAF Fairford in southwest England on 27 September, the BBC reported.

The man was arrested in Westminster, central London, on Thursday on suspicion of“preparation of terrorist acts,” Counter Terrorism Policing said.

A second British man was questioned but was not arrested. Police also searched two properties in Westminster, as per the report.

The arrest marks a fresh development in the investigation into the incident at the Royal Air Force base, which has drawn scrutiny over possible links to Iran.

What happened at RAF Fairford?

Police were called to RAF Fairford in the Cotswolds early Sunday after a nearby farmer reported seeing vans blocking a road and a group of masked men, as per the BBC.

The incident prompted the evacuation of a nearby village and led authorities to declare a“major incident”.

Police had earlier arrested five London-based British men, all in their mid-20s, at the scene and examined several vehicles. The five were released on bail on Monday.

Their release drew criticism from Washington, with US President Donald Trump saying he was surprised by the decision.

“I wouldn't have done that,” Trump told reporters, as cited by The Hill.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also alleged that a“foreign actor” was involved in the incident, adding to speculation over who may have been behind the events at the airbase, as per The Hill.

UK PM points to possible Iran link

The latest arrest came after British Prime Minister Andy Burnham told the BBC that there were“strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford”.

The US military uses the airbase and has been involved in operations linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

| UK Police Find Fuel But No Explosives at Fairford Scene

However, the investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not publicly established the full circumstances behind the incident or confirmed the extent of any Iranian involvement.

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel warned UK

Separately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israel had warned Britain about a possible Iranian-sponsored plot before the UK government announced sanctions on products from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank on 8 September, according to Fox News.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Netanyahu said Israel had provided British authorities with intelligence about a planned attack.

“We gave the Brits the intel that there was going to be an attack, and it's an Iranian-sponsored attack,” Netanyahu said.

He linked the warning to the timing of Britain's subsequent sanctions announcement, though the claim has not been independently established.

(With inputs from agencies)