DMRC Closes 11 Stations 'Till Further Notice' Amid Jantar Manatar Protest List Of Delhi Metro Stations Closed Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the AAP and student unions protests, the Delhi Metro on Friday closed entry and exit at 11 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Jantar Mantar.

The metro station which will remain closed today are Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi stations

DMRC said in an X post that stations will remain closed till further notice.

However, the interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations, it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, All India Students' Association (AISA), National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) have announced protests at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleging mass deletion of voters.