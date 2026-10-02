Kashmir's Chinar Leaves Could Become A Village Business - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) The leaves begin falling before anyone has finished clearing the first pile.

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Around a village park in Kashmir, Chinar leaves spread over paths and lawns in shades of red, gold and brown. Leaves from other trees gather beside them. Workers sweep them into heaps, residents clear courtyards and school grounds, and the piles keep returning with the season.

For many people, the quickest solution is a match.

The smoke rises beside homes and roads, while a useful material disappears into ash. The practice solves the immediate problem of clearing the ground, but it also throws away something that could become garden mulch or compost and creates a seasonal collection problem that villages have largely left to individual households.

A different system could turn that autumn routine into seasonal work.

Local groups could collect leaves before they are burned, keep clean garden and park leaves separate from contaminated roadside waste, and sell suitable material as mulch or mature compost. The work could also become a public service, with villages charging parks, schools, hotels and households for scheduled clearance.

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The idea depends on a simple discipline: secure customers first, then invest.

The scale of the opportunity remains unclear. The J&K government has told the Legislative Assembly that the Forest Research Institute surveyed around 30,000 Chinar trees across Kashmir, excluding trees within security campuses and installations. The figure gives a sense of the landscape, though it does not show how many tonnes of leaves fall during autumn or how much material can safely be collected and sold.

A serious pilot would have to measure those quantities rather than assume them.

Health provides another reason to examine the practice. The World Health Organization links exposure to fine-particle air pollution with serious cardiovascular and respiratory harm. A study published in The Lancet Planetary Health estimated that illness and premature deaths associated with all sources of air pollution cost India $36.8 billion in lost economic output in 2019, equivalent to 1.36 percent of the country's gross domestic product that year.

Those figures do not measure Kashmir's leaf fires. They do, however, show why avoidable smoke can carry an economic cost as well as a health cost.

The J&K Legislative Assembly passed a Health and Medical Education grant of about ₹8,654.77 crore for 2026-27. That allocation covers the department across the Union Territory and does not measure pollution-related illness. Families also spend money on treatment, travel and time away from work, but a Kashmir leaf programme should establish its own evidence rather than attach invented medical savings to the business case.

The first step is therefore collection.

A village cannot simply tell residents to stop burning leaves while leaving them with nowhere to put them. A workable programme would announce collection days, provide a way to separate leaves from other waste and send a team to collect them.

India's Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, which came into force on April 1, provide a framework for segregation and waste handling. J&K pollution-control guidance also addresses village waste planning and discourages waste burning. Public-space collection and a shared processing site would still need the relevant permissions and approved arrangements.

A large village park could become the first customer.

Its manager already has a recurring problem: paths and public spaces need clearing during the leaf-fall season. A local group could sign a seasonal contract covering the area, number of visits, collection method, destination of the leaves and payment.

Nearby schools, hotels, housing colonies and large gardens could join the same route. Households could book individual clearances or bring separated leaves to an approved collection point.

Keeping customers close together would reduce transport costs. More important, collection fees would create the first income before a batch of compost became ready for sale.

The quality of that material would determine whether the idea survives.

Clean leaves from suitable parks and gardens could be collected separately from plastic, ash, glass and dirty roadside sweepings. Research commissioned by England's Environment Agency found contamination problems in seasonal street-leaf sweepings, with much of the composted material tested deemed unsuitable for agricultural or horticultural use.

The lesson for Kashmir is clear. Roadside sweepings should never be mixed automatically with material intended for nurseries or orchards. Products intended for growing would need appropriate testing.

Other places provide useful examples.

Pune's Brown Leaf initiative, started in 2016, connected people with surplus dry leaves to users who could turn them into mulch or compost. Its organisers have reported thousands of gunny bags exchanged. The model demonstrates the value of finding a nearby user before paying to transport leaves over long distances. Since some leaves are donated, the bag count does not represent profit.

Delhi has used shredders and composting facilities for green waste that includes leaves and prunings. The equipment demonstrates what machines can do, though Kashmir would need to solve sorting, processing and sales before buying expensive machinery.

Thanet Council in Britain separated nine tonnes of leaves in a 2023 trial rather than mixing them with street litter. The council later introduced dedicated leaf bins for residents, schools, community gardens and businesses.

Islington provides another example. The council charges £77.85 for 12 months of fortnightly household garden-waste collection. That figure represents what one subscribing household pays, rather than council profit. It shows that people can pay for convenient clearance, while Kashmir would need to establish its own prices from local costs.

New York City takes the system further. Its sanitation department separately collects food and yard waste and reported returning more than eight million pounds of finished compost to residents in 2025. The city gave that compost away, so the figure provides no evidence of sales revenue. Its relevance lies in the discipline of separate collection and quality control.

Kashmir could start much smaller.

Read Also What the Auditors Found in Kashmir Files Kashmir's Autumn Is Becoming an Air Pollution Season

A park could use suitable leaves as mulch in its own garden beds. That could reduce the need to purchase a comparable material and avoid transporting the leaves elsewhere. Such a saving belongs to the park. It should not be counted as a sale by the village group.

Surplus clean leaves could then be shredded or composted at a shared site. BARC has developed a dry-leaf and garden-waste composting method involving equipment such as a shredder, sprinkler, rake and sieve.

The machine can speed up shredding. It cannot produce mature compost immediately.

A well-maintained home compost pile can take roughly three to five months, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. A Kashmir pilot would need to record its own results under local weather and material conditions.

Product names also need discipline. Leaf mulch is different from compost. Leaf compost is different from vermicompost. Vermicomposting requires earthworms and suitable feed and conditions. ICAR has demonstrated vermicomposting with dry leaves mixed with poultry litter, but an untreated pile of Chinar leaves does not become vermicompost simply through time.

The real test comes when a nursery is asked to buy.

A local nursery may welcome a nearby supplier if the material is clean, consistent and competitive after delivery. Before producing large quantities, the village group could ask nurseries what they currently buy, what they pay and whether they would test a small sample.

A simple trial could compare the nursery's usual growing mix with a measured quantity of local leaf material. The group could record plant growth, losses, labour and costs.

A repeat order would provide stronger evidence than a warehouse filled with unsold bags.

The economics can be illustrated without pretending to forecast Kashmir prices.

Suppose one village group secures a ₹25,000 clearance contract for a large park, two school or hotel contracts worth ₹10,000 each and 20 household clearances at ₹500 apiece. Collection revenue would total ₹55,000.

Suppose buyers then purchase ₹10,000 worth of usable mulch and finished compost. Cash received would reach ₹65,000.

Wages, including family labour, might total ₹28,000. Transport could cost ₹10,000, while sacks, water and site expenses could take another ₹6,000. Equipment hire, packaging, testing and other expenses could add ₹11,000.

The illustrative operating cost would then reach ₹55,000, leaving ₹10,000 in operating profit.

The same calculation shows how quickly the idea can fail. If the park contract disappears while costs remain, the example produces a ₹15,000 loss. If the expected product order disappears, the operating profit falls to zero. A purchased shredder, building, interest or tax would alter the calculation again.

That is why equipment should come last.

The first tools could be reusable sacks, hand tools, a handcart or small vehicle and a suitable sorting and processing site. A shredder could be hired or shared if volumes justify it. A leaf vacuum might help in a large open area, while a wood chipper would serve branches better. Larger composting equipment should wait until volumes and buyers become clear.

Kashmir also has a local complication. Some biodegradable material is traditionally burned to make charcoal for winter kangris. J&K's solid-waste action plan recognises that seasonal heating needs must be considered when addressing open burning.

Any no-burning policy therefore needs a practical alternative.

Fuel pellets and briquettes could be studied separately, but compressed leaves do not automatically become a clean fuel. A group would need an industrial buyer, tests for moisture and ash, emissions and fuel performance, permissions and a complete production and delivery calculation. India has a biomass briquette and pellet programme, though that does not establish that Chinar leaves are a profitable or approved fuel for a particular Kashmiri factory.

A village pilot could begin with a panchayat, a park authority, local workers and two or three nursery buyers.

The group could publish collection days, secure written service agreements, establish a suitable processing site and keep clean leaves separate from road waste. Throughout autumn, it could record loads collected, contaminated loads rejected, visits completed, worker-days paid and the full cost of transport and equipment.

The following months would show the other half of the equation: finished-product yield, quality, use and actual sales.

The village could then publish its profit or loss and record whether leaf burning declined in the participating area. Air-quality readings, where available, would need careful interpretation because weather and other pollution sources also influence them.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen Phase II includes village solid-waste management, so a panchayat could examine whether its approved rural waste plan can support the public-service component of such a pilot. Eligibility and funding would need to be checked rather than assumed.

The autumn leaves of Kashmir already create work. The question is whether that work ends with a broom and a match or begins with collection and leads somewhere useful.

A village does not need a factory to find out.

It needs a contract, a collection route, clean material, a buyer and accounts that tell the truth.

If those pieces work, the Chinar leaf can become mulch, compost and seasonal income. If they fail, the records will show where the idea broke before families spend their savings on machinery.

The first business lesson may be the simplest one: collect before the fire, find the buyer before the machine and measure the rupees before calling autumn a source of income.