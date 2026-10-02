LAQARE highlights 2026 engagement ring trends with moissanite designs featuring yellow gold, classic shapes and personalized bridal styling.

LAQARE explores how U.S. couples are embracing moissanite engagement rings, oval cuts and yellow gold as leading choices in 2026 bridal jewelry.

- LAQARE TeamCASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INTRODUCTIONThe latest U.S. wedding data points to a more personalized approach to engagement-ring shopping, with couples exploring alternative center stones, distinctive shapes, yellow gold and customized designs. LAQARE, a jewelry brand specializing in moissanite jewelry, is highlighting the engagement-ring trends shaping U.S. bridal jewelry in 2026.According to The Knot's 2026 Real Weddings Study, moissanite and sapphires are the most popular non-diamond center-stone choices among surveyed U.S. couples. Round remains the most selected engagement-ring shape at 26%, followed by oval at 25%. Yellow gold accounted for 39% of engagement rings, while 88% of couples made custom edits or custom-designed a ring.KEY 2026 ENGAGEMENT RING TRENDS1. See the Moissanite Engagement Rings Everyone Will Be Talking About in 2026Explore LAQARE's latest moissanite engagement rings featuring contemporary shapes, settings and bridal styles.2. Discover the Moissanite Engagement Ring Styles Loved for More Than a DecadeExplore timeless moissanite engagement-ring designs built around enduring bridal styles and classic silhouettes.3. Discover the Moissanite Engagement Rings Couples Choose to Celebrate a LoveDiscover romantic moissanite engagement-ring styles created for proposals, engagements and lifelong celebrations.MOISSANITE GAINS ATTENTION AS AN ALTERNATIVE CENTER STONEMoissanite continues to be an option for couples exploring alternatives to traditional diamond engagement rings. The Knot's 2026 study identifies moissanite and sapphires as the leading non-diamond center-stone choices among surveyed couples.For shoppers researching moissanite engagement rings, the decision can include the center stone, shape, setting, metal and overall design.OVAL, ROUND AND OTHER MOISSANITE RING SHAPESThe Knot reports that round accounts for 26% of engagement rings and oval 25%. Emerald, princess, pear/teardrop and marquise each account for 8%.For moissanite shoppers, these preferences create opportunities to explore round moissanite engagement rings, oval moissanite rings, pear moissanite rings, emerald-cut moissanite rings and marquise moissanite rings.YELLOW GOLD AND PERSONALIZATIONYellow gold accounted for 39% of engagement rings and increased 140% over the previous five years, according to The Knot.For shoppers interested in yellow gold moissanite engagement rings, different metal, stone-shape and setting combinations provide additional ways to personalize a bridal style.SOLITAIRE, HALO AND THREE-STONE MOISSANITE STYLESMoissanite can be incorporated into solitaire, halo and three-stone engagement rings, as well as a variety of round, oval, pear, emerald and marquise designs. These options allow couples to compare classic and contemporary moissanite ring styles according to their personal preferences.LAQARE'S MOISSANITE COLLECTIONLAQARE brings together a dedicated collection of moissanite engagement rings and bridal jewelry designed for couples looking for alternatives to traditional diamond rings. The collection includes oval, round, pear, emerald-cut, marquise and other moissanite shapes, along with solitaire, halo and three-stone settings. LAQARE also offers yellow gold, white gold and rose gold styles, moissanite wedding bands and coordinated bridal designs. Each collection is created with a focus on the details shoppers look for when choosing an engagement ring, including stone shape, setting, metal, proportions and overall design. From classic engagement rings to contemporary and personalized styles, LAQARE provides couples with a genuine selection of moissanite jewelry to explore for proposals, engagements and wedding celebrations.LAQARE RESPONDS TO CHANGING BRIDAL PREFERENCESLAQARE offers moissanite engagement rings, wedding bands and bridal jewelry across different shapes, settings and metal options.For couples researching alternative engagement rings, non-diamond engagement rings, oval moissanite rings, yellow gold moissanite rings or moissanite wedding bands, LAQARE provides a range of classic and contemporary designs to explore.ABOUT LAQARELAQARE is a jewelry brand specializing in moissanite engagement rings, wedding bands and bridal jewelry for customers in the United States. The brand combines contemporary jewelry design with a focus on moissanite and personalized bridal styles.

Bhavesh Patel

LAQARE LLC

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LAQARE Highlights 2026 Engagement Ring Trends: Why U.S. Couples Choose Moissanite, Oval Cuts & Yellow Gold Jewelry News Provided By LAQARE LLC October 02, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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