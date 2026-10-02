Jantar Mantar Protest: Delhi Police Detain Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP Workers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) AAP leader and Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with several party workers, was detained on Friday while protesting against the Election Commission at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking to reporters, Bharadwaj criticised the security arrangements in the city and urged party workers and supporters to reach Jantar Mantar.

“The whole of Delhi has been turned into a fortress right now, as if Mahmud of Ghazni is about to launch an attack. But I want to tell all our young companions -- young men, young women and elders -- that I have reached here all alone, without a car, without a horse and without any companion,” Bharadwaj said.

“I paid Rs 11 for the Metro and Rs 80 to the auto-rickshaw driver. When I can reach Jantar Mantar for just Rs 91, all our companions can reach here as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have denied permission for the protesters to hold a gathering against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and over allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The police have imposed restrictions across the New Delhi district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing public safety, maintenance of public order and smooth movement of traffic.

The order prohibits unauthorised gatherings, public speeches, slogan shouting, processions, demonstrations and dharnas, among other activities. Police have urged people to comply with the restrictions and cooperate with the authorities, warning that violations could invite legal action.

Heavy security has been deployed around Jantar Mantar, with barricades placed across the area ahead of the proposed mobilisation.

Several civil society groups, student organisations and Opposition parties are expected to participate in the protest against alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls. Student organisations, including the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI), are expected to join the mobilisation. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are also likely to participate in the protest.

The proposed gathering is part of a broader Opposition campaign over concerns surrounding the electoral process, allegations of“vote theft” and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Apart from the Jantar Mantar protest, Opposition parties are also set to launch a“Save Democracy” campaign against the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner.

The campaign will seek to raise concerns about the SIR exercise among voters through district-level marches and gatherings. The parties plan to organise a larger rally outside the Election Commission's office on October 6 as part of the campaign.

The developments come amid an ongoing political dispute over the SIR exercise and the preparation and revision of electoral rolls, with Opposition parties raising concerns about the process, and the Election Commission maintaining that electoral roll revision was being conducted in accordance with established procedures.