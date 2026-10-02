Stalin Accuses TVK Govt Of Hindi Imposition, Warns Against Policy Change

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin on Friday accused the TVK government of attempting to impose Hindi in the state, warning it against making changes to the state's two-language policy of Tamil and English.

In a post shared on X, Stalin said Tamil Nadu had so far been facing the alleged imposition of Hindi by the Union government and claimed that the state government was now taking up the same role. "So far, Tamil Nadu has been facing the Union government's imposition of Hindi. Now, it seems the state government itself is taking up that role, which appears to be the change they had promised," Stalin said.

Questioning the approach of the TVK government, Stalin said, "Is this yet another attempt by the TVK government to first test the waters in everything and then take a 'U-turn' once opposition emerges?" He further alleged that the government was running a "reels government" for North Indian influencers and urged it to change its approach.

"I warn the TVK government, which is running a 'reels government' for North Indian influencers, to understand the dangers of this and immediately change its approach," Stalin said. Stalin also asserted that the two-language policy was central to Tamil Nadu's language policy and cautioned the state government against altering it. "The two-language policy is Tamil Nadu's lifeline. Do not play with it!" he said.

Governor's Address on Language Policy

The remarks came against the backdrop of Governor Vishwanath Arlekar's address to the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, in which he outlined the policy position of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's government on language and education. Arlekar said the government would continue to follow the existing two-language policy of teaching Tamil and English, noting that the policy had been followed in the state since a 1968 resolution of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The language issue has remained a key point of political debate in Tamil Nadu, with the state maintaining its two-language policy of Tamil and English while opposing the three-language formula under the NEP. (ANI)

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