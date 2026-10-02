KPSC Paper Leak: Patra Slams K'taka Cong Govt's 'Double Standards'

BJP accuses Karnataka Congress of 'double standards'

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra has accused the Congress government in Karnataka of adopting "double standards" over the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) veterinary officer recruitment paper leak and questioned why the state government challenged a High Court order directing an SIT probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Patra alleged that the question paper for the KPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment examination was leaked a day before the examination and claimed that candidates were allegedly provided access to the paper and answers in exchange for money.

Details of the Alleged Paper Leak

Patra said the examination was conducted on January 8 and 9 for around 1,400 candidates for 400 veterinary officer posts, and alleged that the question paper was leaked on January 7. He said the matter was subsequently brought to light by whistleblower S Manjunath, after which the Karnataka CID and the Enforcement Directorate investigated the allegations.

Money Trail and Official Involvement Alleged

According to Patra, the investigation alleged that the then KPSC Controller of Examinations, IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, leaked the question paper and provided it to middleman Basavaraj Kannale. Patra alleged that Kannale subsequently contacted candidates and offered them access to the leaked paper in return for money, with amounts allegedly ranging from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh in several cases. He further alleged that candidates who paid money were taken to a resort-cum-hotel outside Bengaluru before the examination, where they were allegedly made to memorise the questions and answers before appearing for the test.

Patra claimed that some candidates also provided advance payments, blank cheques and promissory notes as part of the alleged transactions. The BJP leader said 329 candidates were eventually selected and claimed that the whistleblower subsequently brought forward audio recordings relating to the alleged demand for money. Patra further cited the ongoing investigation to claim that Rs 1.52 crore had so far been traced as having been collected from 11 candidates. He alleged that Rs 1.30 crore from the amount was subsequently transferred by the middleman to Gangwar. These allegations are part of the ongoing investigation by the Karnataka CID and ED into alleged irregularities in the veterinary officer recruitment process. Recent court proceedings have also examined alleged financial transactions and the role of officials and intermediaries.

Patra also referred to the recovery of jewellery during the investigation and alleged that a diamond necklace worth Rs 22 lakh was among the items seized. He questioned the Congress leadership over the alleged money trail and demanded that the matter be fully investigated. The BJP spokesperson also claimed that 10 candidates had subsequently become approvers and agreed to provide information to investigators about the alleged transactions.

Controversy Over SIT Probe

Patra further referred to the Karnataka High Court's September 21 order directing the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to conduct a further probe into the alleged KPSC recruitment irregularities. The High Court ordered a five-member SIT headed by DGP Alok Kumar and set a 100-day timeline for the investigation.

The Karnataka government subsequently challenged the High Court's order in the Supreme Court, arguing that the existing CID investigation was already underway. The Supreme Court has since stayed the High Court's direction for a fresh SIT probe. Patra questioned the Congress government's decision to challenge the SIT order, asking why the state government opposed an additional investigation when allegations involving the recruitment process were already under scrutiny.

Patra Questions Rahul Gandhi's Silence

He also questioned how the alleged paper leak could take place immediately before the examination and asked where the KPSC's internal safeguards had failed. Patra alleged that the local administration and intelligence machinery should have been aware of the movement of candidates to accommodation facilities before the examination and questioned whether anyone had facilitated the alleged activities. The BJP leader also questioned the alleged involvement of senior KPSC officials and demanded that the investigation establish whether anyone else was involved in the alleged recruitment irregularities.

Patra accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of adopting different positions on alleged irregularities depending on whether the government concerned was ruled by the BJP or Congress. "Rahul Gandhi, who politicizes issues concerning students in BJP-ruled states, should explain why he remains silent on the injustice faced by students in Karnataka," Patra said. He also questioned the Karnataka government's decision to approach the Supreme Court after the High Court directed the formation of an SIT, saying that Rahul Gandhi frequently speaks about constitutional institutions and accountability.

The KPSC veterinary recruitment case remains under investigation, with the CID and ED examining alleged paper leaks, financial transactions and the role of officials, intermediaries and candidates. Recent investigations have also indicated that the alleged irregularities may extend beyond the paper leak itself. Patra said the BJP would continue to raise questions over the alleged recruitment irregularities and demanded answers from the Congress government in Karnataka on the paper leak, the alleged financial transactions and the decision to challenge the High Court's SIT order.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)