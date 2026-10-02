MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Complete Financial Solutions (CFSu) Advances Development Projects Supporting Energy, Manufacturing and Sovereign AI Compute Initiatives

October 01, 2026 4:00 PM EDT | Source: Complete Financial Solutions, Inc.

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: CFSU) ("CFSu" or "Company") today provided an update on its development projects, building on the Company's September 30, 2026 announcement of its expanded strategic position in advanced defense manufacturing and artificial intelligence (AI). The Company is developing projects to drive job growth and local tax revenue through a mixture of commercial build-out initiatives.

As reported in the Company's Supplemental Report Pursuant to OTCID Disclosure Guidelines, published on OTC Markets on July 15, 2026, CFSu executed Colorado land purchase contracts, dated March 11, 2026 and June 9, 2026. Both transactions closed on June 30, 2026, and the cash funding and stock issuance to the seller were completed on July 13, 2026. The combined acquisitions were appraised at $59,130,000 USD based on a highest and best use valuation for the expansion strategy.

"Our land holdings in Colorado give the Company and its subsidiaries a physical foundation of more than one-million square feet of light industrial manufacturing potential for the strategy we outlined on September 30th," said Jeff Gabrelcik, CEO of Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. "Our focus on commercial build-out with sovereign energy, defense manufacturing, and sovereign secured AI compute initiatives, are intend to create projects that add jobs and local tax revenue while supporting the domestic capabilities that matter to U.S. economic and national security."

The initiatives set forth by the Company's subsidiaries include the energy sector, manufacturing, sovereign AI compute production and technology innovation that align with the 2026 U.S. federal economic, technological and national security priorities, including the emphasis on secured and sovereign AI reflected in National Security Presidential Memorandum 11 (NSPM-11). These initiatives complement the work of Complete Defense Solutions, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, to align acquisition targets with emerging AI driven manufacturing providers.

The Company's Colorado projects would be supported by an established industrial and technical workforce in the region. Colorado has workers with backgrounds in energy, construction, equipment maintenance, electrical work, welding, fabrication and other industrial trades, skills that carry over directly into manufacturing. The specific land locations further add to the skilled labor pool, with thousands of people employed in production, installation, maintenance, repair, construction and transportation-related occupations, and there are existing companies engaged in aerospace, defense and precision manufacturing in the same county the projects will reside.

The greater region of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Nevada also offers skills training capacity and a highly skilled veteran workforce. Additionally, Colorado Mesa University and CMU Tech provide programs in manufacturing, CNC machining, welding, mechatronics and electrical technology, and work with employers on technical and workforce training. Veterans in Mesa County and Garfield County bring experience in vehicle and equipment maintenance, electronics, aircraft maintenance, logistics, inspection and team leadership, supported by local veteran employment and training resources.

"High security AI compute and defense manufacturing requires more than specific technology. It requires strategically positioned industrial use land, rail and transpiration access, power and a skilled local workforce within a secure domestic footprint," said Ken Tapp, a Director of Complete Defense Solutions. "Our Colorado projects are designed to bring those elements together, so that energy, manufacturing and AI compute production can grow alongside the residential and commercial development that supports the people who work there."

CFSu Supplemental Report Pursuant to OTCID Disclosure Guidelines (July 15, 2026)

CFSu and its subsidiaries continue to evaluate development partners, development acquisitions, energy and infrastructure relationships, AI driven defense manufacturing investment opportunities, and advanced technology relationships for their projects nation-wide, while maintaining appropriate confidentiality around proprietary, commercial and defense-related information.

About Complete Financial Solutions, Inc.

Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: CFSU) is a U.S.-based holding company focused on strategic opportunities across defense, aerospace, space, advanced technology, manufacturing, infrastructure and related markets. The Company acquires businesses focused on National and Economic Security Priorities, creating strategies and partnerships with government, military, and law enforcement agencies to accelerate initiatives ensuring national security and safety.

About Complete Defense Solutions, Inc.

Complete Defense Solutions is a management holding company with a strategy centered on connecting institutional capital, next generation military technology, AI driven defense manufacturing and strategic relationships to support scalable domestic defense capabilities.

About NSPM-11

In June 2026, the White House issued National Security Presidential Memorandum 11 (NSPM-11), a directive that fundamentally changes how the Department of War, the Intelligence Community, and other national security agencies acquire and use artificial intelligence.

Forward-Looking Statements

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts and that relate to future events, plans, or expectations of Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (the "Company"). Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing, execute its business plan, complete proposed transactions, obtain required regulatory approvals, attract and retain key personnel, and compete effectively, as well as general economic, market, and industry conditions. The Company is not a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and does not file periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the statutory safe harbor for forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 may not be available to the Company, and readers should not rely on this release as if such protections applied.

Disclosure information about the Company is available through the Company's OTC Markets profile page at: , and readers are encouraged to review all available disclosure before making any investment decision. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

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Source: Complete Financial Solutions, Inc.