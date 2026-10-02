MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) RepNet to Launch Online Platform for Chinese Product Sourcing on October 1

October 02, 2026 12:14 AM EDT | Source: Tedfuel

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - RepNet is set to launch on October 1, introducing an online platform designed to bring greater accessibility to Chinese product sourcing and discovery.







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The platform is being developed as a centralized destination where users can discover products, explore sourcing resources, and access product videos and links. RepNet aims to bring together information that has traditionally been spread across online communities, independent sellers, and multiple websites.







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Turning Industry Experience Into a Platform

Repnet was developed from experience within the Chinese sourcing sector, where connections between buyers, manufacturers, and businesses have traditionally played an important role.

The platform is designed to build on that existing sourcing environment by bringing relevant resources together in one place. Through RepNet, users will be able to navigate product-related information and explore sourcing resources through a dedicated online platform.

The development of RepNet follows experience in connecting buyers with Chinese replica companies and businesses. That background has informed the platform's focus on product discovery and sourcing information.







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Building RepNet's Next Chapter

With its October 1 launch, RepNet is moving toward establishing a dedicated online presence within the sourcing industry.

The platform's development centers on organizing product-related information and creating a destination for users who might otherwise rely on scattered sources.

The business also operates in a sector where supplier reliability, product quality, shipping, and intellectual-property compliance are important considerations. These areas will remain relevant as RepNet develops its platform and expands its resources.







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Launching on October 1

The October 1 launch marks the next stage for RepNet as it establishes its online platform and begins expanding its role in product discovery and sourcing resources.

The platform is expected to provide users with access to product-related resources, including videos and product links, through its online presence.

About RepNet

RepNet is an online platform founded by Jake Harrap and launching on October 1. The platform provides a gateway to product discovery and sourcing resources, including videos and product links, through Repnet.

Media Details:

Full Name - Jake Harrap

Position / marketing /CEO

Company Name - RepNet incorporated

Phone no - +1 (778) 984-5758

Email - ...

City - Vancouver

Country - Canada

Postal code - V6B 4N2

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Source: Tedfuel