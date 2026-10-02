Professorial Fellow (Artificial Intelligence), Melbourne Business School, The University of Melbourne

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Professor Jon Whittle is Australia's leading thought leader on AI for business, currently a Distinguished Fellow at the Institute for Digital Innovation and AI (IDIA) at Melbourne Business School. A former technical lead at NASA and director of CSIRO's AI capability, he also founded Australia's National AI Centre. He has a global reputation for applying AI to achieve real world impact with a human-centred approach, having worked with or advised Boeing, the Federal Aviation Administration in the US, Google, Microsoft, NASA, Australian Super, Medibank, BHP, Supreme Court Justice of Victoria, state and federal governments. He has worked extensively in the US, the UK, UAE, Germany and Australia. He is author of two books on AI: Responsible AI - Best Practices for Creating Trustworthy AI Systems, and AI for Business - A Guide to AI Adoption. He also hosts the award winning podcast, CSIRO Presents Everyday AI. He regularly appears in the media, having recently been interviewed for ABC Radio, The Age, Sydney Morning Herald, The AFR, Sky TV and ABC TV.

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