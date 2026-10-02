Air Defense, Economy And Sanctions Against Russia: Zelensky Meets With EU Ambassadors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, Zelensky said this on Facebook.

"Of course, first and foremost, the readiness to support Ukraine. Air defense and joint production, financial resilience, EU accession, and sanctions pressure on Russia for its war are the key tracks we are working on," Zelensky said.

The president also said that Ukraine plans to hold more coordination formats with partners on foreign policy.

Zelensky shows first combat use of Ukraine's FP-7 tactical ballistic missile

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with members of the House of Representatives of Japan's National Diet, led by Itsunori Onodera, during which they discussed Russia's daily terror attacks.