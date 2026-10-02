Special Forces In Sumy Region Receive First Batch Of Sting Interceptor Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Personnel of the KORD special-purpose unit in the Sumy region have received nearly 50 Sting interceptor drones, which are already being used in combat missions," the statement said.

According to the regional administration, the equipment provided is the first part of the assistance for the special forces. In total, more than UAH 6.5 million was allocated from the regional budget to purchase interceptor drones, as well as control and command stations.

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It was noted that KORD personnel carry out complex combat missions in the Sumy region and in other areas, defending the region in cooperation with other units of the Security and Defense Forces.

As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Forces in the Sumy region are systematically increasing their use of interceptors to counter enemy aerial attacks. Overall, defenders in the region shoot down or neutralize with electronic warfare equipment approximately 80% of enemy drones.