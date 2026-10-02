Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Military Helicopter Crashes In Russia - Social Media

Military Helicopter Crashes In Russia - Social Media


2026-10-02 01:10:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, the incident was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel.

"Three people were killed as a result of a military helicopter crash in the Voronezh region," the post said.

The crash reportedly occurred in Anninsky District.

Read also: Ukrainian forces hit Russian Buk-M3 SAM system, Akatsiya self-propelled gun in Luhansk region

As Ukrinform reported, a military aircraft carrying seven people crashed in Russia's Amur region, killing all six crew members, according to media reports.

MENAFN02102026000193011044ID1111749554



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search