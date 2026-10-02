Military Helicopter Crashes In Russia - Social Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, the incident was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel.

"Three people were killed as a result of a military helicopter crash in the Voronezh region," the post said.

The crash reportedly occurred in Anninsky District.

Ukrainian forces hit Russian Buk-M3 SAM system, Akatsiya self-propelled gun in Luhansk region

As Ukrinform reported, a military aircraft carrying seven people crashed in Russia's Amur region, killing all six crew members, according to media reports.