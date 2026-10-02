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Russians Attack South Bridge Again - Klitschko

Russians Attack South Bridge Again - Klitschko


2026-10-02 01:10:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Another strike hit the South Bridge," the message said.

Emergency services were reportedly heading to the scene.

Read also: Russian forces strike Pavlohrad, three people injured

Klitschko also said that debris fell in an open area in the Holosiivskyi district. Windows in a non-residential building and several cars were damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy previously struck the roadway on the South Bridge. Metro and surface public transportation services were suspended.

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