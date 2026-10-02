Russians Attack South Bridge Again - Klitschko
"Another strike hit the South Bridge," the message said.
Emergency services were reportedly heading to the scene.Read also: Russian forces strike Pavlohrad, three people injured
Klitschko also said that debris fell in an open area in the Holosiivskyi district. Windows in a non-residential building and several cars were damaged.
As Ukrinform reported, the enemy previously struck the roadway on the South Bridge. Metro and surface public transportation services were suspended.
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