Russians Attack South Bridge Again - Klitschko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Another strike hit the South Bridge," the message said.

Emergency services were reportedly heading to the scene.

Russian forces strike Pavlohrad, three people injured

Klitschko also said that debris fell in an open area in the Holosiivskyi district. Windows in a non-residential building and several cars were damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy previously struck the roadway on the South Bridge. Metro and surface public transportation services were suspended.