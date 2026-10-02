Prospexia Outsourcing Surpasses 10 Million Client Calls As U.S. Businesses Reconsider Remote Freelance Telemarketing

MENAFN - GetNews) The Philippines-based BPO firm reports rising demand for office-based telemarketing teams, citing quality-control concerns with unsupervised work-from-home models.

SORSOGON CITY, Philippines - October 02, 2026 - Prospexia Outsourcing, a business process outsourcing (BPO) provider based in the Philippines, announced today that it has surpassed 10 million calls handled on behalf of its clients, alongside a partner base of more than 210 companies and a reported customer satisfaction rate of 94.5 percent. The milestone comes as a growing number of U.S. small and mid-sized businesses reassess how they structure outsourced telemarketing and customer support operations.

Industry observers have noted a shift away from freelance marketplace hiring toward managed outsourcing arrangements, driven largely by quality-control concerns. Businesses that rely on unsupervised remote contractors frequently report inconsistent call quality, limited oversight, and high turnover - issues that have pushed some companies toward office-based outsourcing models in established BPO markets such as the Philippines, where the outsourcing industry employs well over a million workers and remains one of the country's largest private-sector employers.

Prospexia operates on that office-based model. The company's telemarketers, appointment setters, customer service representatives, and virtual assistants work on-site at its Sorsogon City facility, where floor supervisors monitor live calls and quality assurance analysts review performance daily. The company reports that most client teams are interviewed within 24 hours of an initial consultation and operational within 48.

"When we started in 2012, most of the businesses coming to us had never outsourced before," said Chris Diaz, CEO and Founder of Prospexia Outsourcing. "Today, the majority arrive after a difficult experience with unmanaged remote arrangements. The conversation has changed from whether to outsource to how outsourcing should be structured - and oversight is now at the center of that conversation."

Diaz, who has more than a decade of sales and business development experience across the U.S. and APAC regions, founded the company after working with small and medium-sized businesses that lacked access to structured sales support. According to the company, its services - which include outbound telemarketing, appointment setting, lead generation, customer support, and virtual assistant staffing - start at $6 per hour, with engagements offered without long-term contracts.

The company serves clients in real estate, insurance, lending, home services, e-commerce, healthcare support, technology, and professional services. It reports having supported more than 120,000 end customers on behalf of its client base since its founding.

"Ten million calls is a volume milestone, but the more meaningful figure for us is the retention behind it," Diaz said. "Clients tend to stay when reporting is transparent and performance is measured. That is what the on-site structure makes possible."

About Prospexia Outsourcing

Prospexia Outsourcing is a business process outsourcing company headquartered in Sorsogon City, Philippines. Founded in 2012 by CEO Chris Diaz, the company provides office-based telemarketing, appointment setting, customer service, technical support, and virtual assistant staffing to businesses in the United States and other markets. The company operates dedicated departments for operations, human resources, recruitment, training, and quality assurance.