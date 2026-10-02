Andromedia Studios Completes Principal Photography On Canadian Comedy“LAKE PATROL”

MENAFN - GetNews) Starring Izzy Carter, Matthew Gallagher Heakes, Eddie Curry, and Lambros Bryan Demos

ROSENEATH, ONTARIO - October 02, 2026 - Andromedia Studios (operating as Andromedia Distribution Inc.) today announced the completion of principal photography on LAKE PATROL, the studio's newest feature comedy and a heartfelt salute to the magnificence of Canadian cabin country.

Directed by Drew Antzis and produced by Samuel Dever, with a screenplay by Bill Dever, LAKE PATROL follows a beloved Ontario lake under siege by greedy developers - until an unlikely brigade of chronically inebriated beavers, and a cast of wacky lakeside inhabitants, rise up to defend the waters they call home.

The film stars Izzy Carter, Matthew Gallagher Heakes, Eddie Curry, and Lambros Bryan Demos, bringing to life a story that is equal parts comedy, cottage-country nostalgia, and unapologetic Canadian pride.

“LAKE PATROL is our love letter to Cottage Country and to the Canadian summer,” said producer Samuel Dever.“Between the beavers, the boats, and the sheer chaos of the lake, this is a must-see movie for anyone who has ever spent a summer up north.”

Principal photography took place near Roseneath, Ontario, with production support from Alpine Resort. LAKE PATROL marks Andromedia Studios' third completed feature this year, following SORORITY SHARK ATTACK and STORM WARNING.

LAKE PATROL is currently in post-production, with distribution plans to follow.

About Andromedia Studios

Andromedia Studios (Andromedia Distribution Inc.) is a Canadian media production company specializing in lower-budget genre films across horror, science fiction, fantasy, and comedy.