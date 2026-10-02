Mukiya Launches 20000 Mah Laptop Grade Power Bank On Amazon US

MENAFN - GetNews) Mukiya has launched its 20000 mAh Laptop Grade Power Bank on Amazon in the United States, introducing a travel-focused charging solution with an integrated USB-C cable, digital display and phone kickstand.

LOS ANGELES, Calif., United States - October 02, 2026 - Mukiya, a consumer technology brand focused on portable power and workspace accessories, has announced the US Amazon launch of its 20000 mAh Laptop Grade Power Bank, listed under ASIN B0GMHRLTHK. The portable power device is designed for travelers, remote professionals, digital nomads and hybrid workers who need access to power across different work and travel environments.

The launch adds a multifunctional power solution to Mukiya's product range, combining battery capacity, integrated charging connectivity and workspace functionality in a single portable device.

Designed for Travel and Mobile Work

The 20000 mAh power bank is designed around the practical requirements of people who regularly work away from conventional office settings. Its capacity is intended to support a range of personal electronics, including laptops, smartphones, tablets and other compatible accessories.

A built-in retractable USB-C cable is integrated into the power bank, reducing the need to carry a separate charging cable for compatible devices. The integrated design is intended to simplify packing and provide a more convenient charging setup during travel, business trips and remote work sessions.

The device also features a real-time digital power display that allows users to monitor the remaining battery level. This provides a direct indication of available power without relying on an approximate indicator system.

Power Bank Doubles as a Desk Battery Hub

Beyond travel use, Mukiya positions the power bank as a practical battery hub for temporary workspaces. A hidden phone kickstand is built into the device, allowing a smartphone to be positioned alongside a laptop or other equipment during a work session.

The combination of portable power and phone positioning is intended to support desk setups where multiple devices are being used simultaneously. A laptop can remain connected to power while a smartphone is positioned within view, providing a compact arrangement for users working from hotels, shared offices, airports or other temporary locations.

This approach reflects the growing need for portable workspace equipment as professionals increasingly combine office, home and travel-based working environments.

Built for International Travel

The power bank's capacity is designed to remain within commonly accepted airline limits for portable lithium-ion battery products, supporting its intended use for air travel. Travelers can use portable power during long-haul journeys and between destinations where access to electrical outlets may be limited.

The travel-oriented design is particularly relevant to business travelers and digital nomads who may need to maintain access to laptops and mobile devices throughout extended journeys. The integrated cable and digital battery display are intended to reduce the number of separate charging accessories required in a travel bag.

Mukiya Expands Portable Technology Range

Founded in 2022, Mukiya develops consumer technology products focused on portable power, travel accessories and workspace equipment. Its product range includes travel adapters, GaN chargers, power banks and laptop stands.

The company focuses on developing compact electronics intended to address practical challenges associated with working, studying and traveling across different locations. Product development emphasizes user-oriented design and testing, with the brand serving customers in more than 60 countries.

The US Amazon launch of the 20000 mAh Laptop Grade Power Bank represents another step in Mukiya's expansion of portable power products for an increasingly mobile workforce. The product is now available to US consumers through Amazon under ASIN B0GMHRLTHK.

Additional information about Mukiya and its product range is available at.

About Mukiya

Mukiya is a consumer technology brand founded in 2022 and focused on portable power and workspace accessories for global travelers, digital nomads and hybrid workers. The company develops practical electronics designed to simplify everyday charging and workspace needs across international environments. Mukiya serves customers in more than 60 countries worldwide.