Egy Pitaya Launches“Red Gold” Agricultural Investment Initiative To Global Markets

Egypt - October 02, 2026 - Egy Pitaya, operating under the banner of Samarkand Farm, today announced the official launch of its "Red Gold" agricultural investment initiative. The project aims to revolutionize the cultivation and global export of premium red dragon fruit, positioning Egypt as a key player in the international exotic fruit market.

The "Red Gold" initiative focuses on sustainable, high-yield farming techniques designed to meet the rising global demand for dragon fruit. By leveraging Egypt's optimal climate and advanced agricultural infrastructure, Egy Pitaya is opening new avenues for international investors seeking high-return opportunities in the agribusiness sector.

"Egypt's agricultural sector is ripe for innovation," said Mr. Elewa Mustafa, at Egy Pitaya. "With our 'Red Gold' project, we are not just growing fruit; we are cultivating a highly lucrative investment opportunity. We invite global partners to join us in transforming arid land into thriving, profitable ecosystems."

The project capitalizes on the exceptional qualities of the red dragon fruit, known for its vibrant color, high antioxidant content, and premium market value. Through Samarkand Farm, the company provides end-to-end agricultural solutions, from specialized cultivation to global distribution.

Egy Pitaya is currently seeking international distributors, agricultural syndicates, and financial partners to participate in this expanding venture.

About Egy Pitaya & Samarkand Farm

Egy Pitaya is a leading Egyptian agricultural enterprise dedicated to the cultivation of premium dragon fruit. Operating out of Samarkand Farm, the company combines modern agricultural science with sustainable practices to deliver high-quality produce to global markets.

For more information, interviews, or high-resolution imagery, please contact:Elewa Moustafa/Owner

Phone / WhatsApp: +20 10 01399599

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