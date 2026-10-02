Taiwan's YC Brushes Ships 100,000+ Anti-Static Brushes To Cleanroom Manufacturers In Four Industries

MENAFN - GetNews) Brushes made on the company's own line now serve semiconductor, electronics, medical device and display production, with 3D-printed prototypes before tooling.

Taipei, Taiwan - October 02, 2026 - YC Brushes, a New Taipei-based brush manufacturer that has produced industrial brushes since 1984, today announced the expansion of its custom anti-static brush service for cleanroom and electrostatic discharge (ESD) protected production. The company has shipped more than 100,000 anti-static brushes from its own production line to at least four manufacturers in the semiconductor and packaging, electronics assembly and PCB, medical device, and optoelectronics and display industries. Three of those customers have placed repeat orders.

A senior technician services a brush-tufting machine.

Matching the Brush to the Production Environment

Static charge on a cleaning brush can pull particles back onto the parts it is meant to clean. YC Brushes selects bristle material, filament diameter and handle material according to each customer's process, including the cleanroom class, the parts being cleaned and how sensitive those parts are to electrostatic discharge. Where an existing production-proven material meets the requirement, the company uses it, which shortens sampling time and keeps material documentation consistent from batch to batch.

Prototype First, Then Tooling

Custom orders follow a three-step process. The company's team first reviews the customer's sample or drawing, then produces a high-precision 3D-printed prototype so the buyer can check shape, size and fit before any mold is made. Production tooling is built only after the prototype is approved, which reduces the risk of paying for a mold that does not suit the application.

Brush production floor.

"A cleanroom brush is a small part, but the wrong material can put particles back onto a wafer or a medical component," said Eric Chen, President of YC Brushes. "We study the production line first and choose the material second, and the customer holds a prototype before committing to a mold."

Beyond anti-static brushes, YC Brushes produces standard industrial brushes in volume, custom brushes made to drawings or samples, and bristle tufting for customers who supply their own brush bodies.

About YC Brushes

YC Brushes is a brush manufacturer based in New Taipei City, Taiwan, with production experience dating back to 1984. The company makes industrial brushes for mass production and custom applications and works with customers in Taiwan, China, Europe and North America.

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