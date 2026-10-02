KLINGER DENMARK Vs. JUMO: Sensor And Automation Specialist Or Full-Service Technical Supplier?

MENAFN - GetNews)KLINGER DENMARK and JUMO both provide instrumentation for industrial processes, but the two companies have different core strengths.

JUMO is a manufacturer and systems supplier specialising in industrial sensor and automation technology. Its solutions range from sensors and control systems to monitoring, process control and cloud-based data applications.

KLINGER DENMARK combines process instrumentation with valves, gaskets, seals, expansion joints and service. Its strength therefore lies not only in the individual measuring point, but also in the interaction between measurement, control and the mechanical installation.

JUMO – from sensor to cloud

JUMO describes itself as a supplier of components, systems and solutions covering the entire journey from sensor to cloud. Its product portfolio includes:



Temperature

Liquid analysis

Pressure

Level

Flow

Humidity

Recording

Monitoring

Control Automation

This makes JUMO more than a traditional sensor manufacturer. The company can provide integrated solutions extending from field instrumentation through to process control.

JUMO also offers services including design, configuration and calibration. The company works with modern communication technologies such as IO-Link and Single Pair Ethernet, enabling continuous connectivity from field devices to higher-level systems.

JUMO is particularly strong in sensors and control technology

JUMO has a strong historical and technical position in temperature measurement, but its product range has expanded to cover a wide variety of other process parameters.

The company is particularly relevant to:



Machine builders

Food production

Beverage production

Water and wastewater

Heating and cooling processes

Energy

Process plants Automated production systems

JUMO can supply both standard components and fully integrated automation solutions.

In the food industry, for example, JUMO provides customised sensor and automation systems as well as solutions for digitalisation and data acquisition. The company also offers solutions with hygienic certification for relevant applications.

KLINGER DENMARK's broader process perspective

KLINGER DENMARK provides more than instrumentation. The company supplies valves, instruments, gaskets, seals and expansion joints, while also providing service and calibration.

This gives KLINGER DENMARK a different kind of technical breadth compared with JUMO's focus on sensors and automation.

A process problem may, for example, present itself as unstable temperature measurement. However, the root cause does not necessarily lie with the temperature sensor.

It may also be caused by:



Incorrect sensor positioning

Insufficient insertion depth

Poor heat transfer

Unsuitable materials

Unstable flow

A valve that does not regulate accurately

Problems with an actuator or positioner

An incorrectly sized process line Fluctuating pressure conditions

KLINGER DENMARK can assess the entire control loop rather than focusing solely on the sensor and controller.

Who offers the better automation solution?

JUMO has a strong position when customers are looking for an integrated solution combining sensors, controllers, process control and digital communication.

JUMO's systems can extend from field level to process control level, and the company provides hardware, configuration and associated services.

KLINGER DENMARK is not positioned in the same way as a complete manufacturer of higher-level automation platforms. A fair comparison should therefore recognise JUMO's strength in this area.

KLINGER DENMARK's advantage becomes apparent when automation needs to be translated into a stable physical process.

A controller may, for example, send the correct signal to a valve, but the process may still perform poorly if the valve is oversized, the actuator operates inconsistently or the differential pressure across the valve is incorrect.

In such situations, KLINGER DENMARK's expertise in both instrumentation and valve technology can be critical.

The importance of valves and sealing solutions

In many industrial processes, measurement and control are closely interconnected.

A temperature sensor measures the temperature. A controller determines whether more or less heat should be supplied to the process. A valve then regulates the flow of steam, hot water or cooling fluid.

If the valve is not suited to the process, the result may be:



Control oscillation

Unnecessary wear

Excessive noise

Cavitation

Poor control accuracy

Excessive energy consumption Inconsistent product quality

KLINGER DENMARK can advise on both the measurement system and valve performance.

At the same time, KLINGER DENMARK can incorporate gaskets and sealing solutions into the assessment. This is particularly relevant in processes involving high temperatures, aggressive media, hygienic requirements or a risk of leakage.

Standardisation or a more flexible solution?

JUMO may be attractive to companies seeking to standardise sensor, control and automation solutions around a single manufacturer.

This can simplify:



Configuration

Communication

Spare parts management

Training

System integration Maintenance

KLINGER DENMARK's approach can offer greater flexibility because the overall process solution can be assembled across several different product areas.

This flexibility is particularly valuable in existing plants where customers already operate instruments and components from multiple manufacturers. In such cases, replacing the entire system with a single-manufacturer platform may neither be practical nor economically viable.

Instead, KLINGER DENMARK can help identify the component that best integrates with the existing installation.

Service and calibration

Both JUMO and KLINGER DENMARK provide technical services.

JUMO offers services including design, configuration and calibration as part of its systems and solutions portfolio.

KLINGER DENMARK services and calibrates process instrumentation while also working with valves, positioners and other mechanical components.

KLINGER DENMARK's advantage is that a service assignment can therefore extend beyond the instrument itself to the wider process installation.

If a process is not operating reliably, the technician can examine the measurement system, the control valve and the associated components. This can reduce the time spent determining which of several suppliers is responsible for the issue.

When should you choose JUMO?

JUMO may be the preferred choice when:



The customer wants sensors and automation from the same manufacturer

Temperature measurement and temperature control are key requirements

A solution needs to be developed from sensor level through to process control

Modern digital communication is an important part of the project

A machine or plant builder wants a standardised component platform The project primarily concerns measurement, control and automation

JUMO is a highly capable and technologically advanced supplier.

When should you choose KLINGER DENMARK?

KLINGER DENMARK is particularly relevant when:



Instrumentation needs to work together with valves and other process components

The customer requires gaskets, seals or expansion joints

The problem may originate from either the sensor or the mechanical installation

Existing equipment from multiple manufacturers needs to work together

The customer wants a single technical partner covering several areas of expertise The service requirement extends beyond sensor calibration

Conclusion: KLINGER DENMARK or JUMO?

JUMO is a strong specialist in sensors, control and automation. The company is particularly relevant to customers looking for an integrated technology environment extending from sensor level to process control.

KLINGER DENMARK's strength lies in its broader process perspective.

KLINGER DENMARK can integrate instrumentation with valves, sealing solutions and the mechanical conditions that ultimately determine whether a process operates reliably in practice.

When the primary requirement is sensor and automation technology, JUMO may be the natural choice. When the application requires measurement, control, valve technology, sealing integrity and service to work together as one integrated solution, KLINGER DENMARK will often be the stronger technical partner.

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