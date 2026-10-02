Antwann Richardson Is Making His Back 9 His Best 9 And Helping Others Do The Same

MENAFN - GetNews) Through Back 9 Capital Group, the Mississippi entrepreneur connects business experience, investment opportunities and a personal belief in starting again.

Columbus, Mississippi, USA - October 2, 2026 - Back 9 Capital Group carries a promise that Antwann Richardson is working to fulfill in his own life:“Make your Back 9 your Best 9.”

For the entrepreneur, investor and business strategist, that means turning years of experience and the painful lessons he never expected into opportunities for himself and others. Through business ownership, consulting, financial education and investment, Richardson is building a future grounded in faith, family and purpose.

The name draws from golf, where the back nine offers an opportunity to adjust, apply what you have learned and finish strong. Richardson believes the same is possible for people navigating their next chapter.

His career spans banking, finance, executive leadership and business ownership. As president, he helped grow a $40 million organization, with responsibilities across financial management, operations and strategy. His experience includes acquiring and operating businesses and structuring real estate investments work that taught him how to evaluate opportunities and lead through uncertainty.

Then that uncertainty became deeply personal.

Richardson describes the federal prosecution against him as politically driven and intended to destroy him and the organization he helped lead. He says businesses collapsed, employees lost their livelihoods, and years of work unraveled while he fought for his freedom.

Behind the headlines was a husband and father carrying the fear of what his family could lose, while trying to hold on to the belief that they would get through it.

In April 2024, a federal jury acquitted Richardson on all 17 counts.

The verdict brought relief. It could not restore lost years, income or relationships. Rebuilding meant finding the strength to move forward while the consequences still followed him home.

Richardson credits his faith in God and commitment to his family with helping him begin again. Since his acquittal, he says he has acquired multiple businesses and rebuilt a real estate portfolio.

That experience informs Back 9 Capital Group, where consulting, education, relationships and investment come together. Its offerings include ACCESS, Round Table, Investor's Corner and Advisory, helping people strengthen their understanding, connect with others and pursue their goals with greater intention.

Back 9's investment work also includes Fund Alpha, a real estate investment fund focused on opportunities that support housing and community needs. Together, these efforts reflect Richardson's belief that financial progress and meaningful impact can grow alongside each other.

For Richardson, making his Back 9 his Best 9 means building a life with room for family, freedom and significance and helping others see those possibilities for themselves.

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About Back 9 Capital Group

Back 9 Capital Group is a real estate investment, capital, and advisory platform focused on helping individuals and communities build long-term wealth through education, strategic investment, and access to opportunity. Through its investment funds, advisory services, and Back 9 ACCESS ecosystem, the firm connects capital with real estate opportunities while helping investors better understand how to build, protect, and position their wealth.

Built around the philosophy“Make Your Back 9 Your Best 9,” Back 9 Capital Group believes financial success is about more than accumulating assets, it is about creating freedom, building legacy, and making a meaningful impact for the generations and communities that follow.