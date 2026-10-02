Z Snoozyn Redefines Bedroom Styling With Launch Of Fully Customizable Mix And Match Bedding Bundles

MENAFN - GetNews) UK luxury bedding brand introduces an interactive bundle builder featuring 81 colourways, four premium natural fabrics, and tailored depth sizing for a bespoke sleeping experience.

Tallinn, Estonia - October 02, 2026 - Luxury sleepwear and home textiles brand Z Snoozyn has announced the launch of its new custom interactive bedding builder. These are designed to help the homeowners and interior design enthusiasts to curate personalized, high-end bed sets. They are designed to end the era of rigid, monochrome linen sets.

Z Snoozyn's online tool allows customers to seamlessly mix and match bedding elements. They combine distinct fabrics and 81 curated colourways across individual components. You get an option to order a complete, cohesive set in a single checkout.

The modern bedroom aesthetics is shifting toward lived-in textures, two-tone contrasts, and expressive color palettes. The standard packaged bed sets often force consumers into all-or-nothing design choices. Z Snoozyn solves this by allowing buyers to handpick every layer of their sanctuary. You can pair your set with fitted sheet, a tailored duvet cover and fitted sheet set, or an expanded 4 piece bedding set duvet cover pillowcases and fitted sheet

A Bespoke Visual Experience: The Interactive Bedding Builder

Access the digital platform on Z Snoozyn. Buyers can visually configure an ideal mix and match duvet set in real-time. The collection lets you ap into different zones of an interactive bed model. The users can contrast a deep tone on the duvet cover with a softer hue on the fitted sheet. They can even assign distinct accents to standard and king-size pillowcases.

You can check out the following designs as well –



Cloud Cotton: A lightweight, 200 thread-count dual-layer weave with a naturally crinkled texture. It traps air for cloud-like softness from the very first wash.

Silky Cotton: A 300 thread-count cotton sateen. It offers a smooth, cooling face for a sleek, hotel-grade finish.

Plain Cotton: A classic 200 thread-count percale providing a crisp, matte, and breathable everyday weave. This is considered to be the ultimate cotton duvet cover and fitted sheet set foundation. French Linen: Crafted from pure, stonewashed French flax that naturally regulates temperature and moisture, becoming increasingly supple over time.

Precision Sizing for Modern Mattresses

In addition to visual and tactile customization, Z Snoozyn solves the persistent industry problem of poorly fitting sheets. The designs are available across all standard UK dimensions. These include double / king / king size duvet set with fitted sheet options, single, and super king. The brand addresses deep mattresses and heavy toppers directly.

The standard sheets fit up to 14 inches (35 cm). Z Snoozyn also offers a deeper, extra-depth fitted sheets up to 20 inches (50 cm) directly within the bundle builder for a modest £25 surcharge. The brand also accommodates custom bespoke measurements. Buyers can also check out continental 160 × 200 cm sizes upon request. This will make sure that every duvet set with fitted sheet hugs the mattress without slipping or popping off at night.

How to Mix and Match Bedding: Endless Creative Freedom

Snoozyn understands how to mix and match bedding effectively. Whether customers are searching for fresh mix and match bedding ideas, contrasting pastel tones, or subtle mix and match bedding striped accents, the builder offers total creative freedom.

“Bedding shouldn't force you into a single rigid shade or fabric type,” says a spokesperson for Z Snoozyn.“Our goal with the Custom Bed Bundle is to give complete ownership back to the sleeper. We offer the best mix and match bedding experience by letting you combine materials, textures, and 81 distinct mix and match bedding colours in one effortless process.”

About Z Snoozyn

Z Snoozyn is a European luxury sleep and home textile brand. They are dedicated to uncompromised comfort, natural materials, and modern bedroom styling. The brand specialises in pure cotton, French flax linen, modal, and mulberry silk products. Z Snoozyn delivers premium pyjamas, bed linens, and bespoke sleep accessories across the UK and Europe.

For more information, to explore mix and match sheets and mix and match bedding bundle options, or to try the interactive builder, visit: official website.