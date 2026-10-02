Schaefer & Company Offers Design Services For Large And Small Remodeling Projects

MENAFN - GetNews)"Schaefer & Company"Schaefer & Company, a remodeling company in Troy, Ohio, is highlighting its design services for homeowners planning projects of all sizes, from complete interior renovations to focused updates. The team helps coordinate materials, finishes, and layouts, offering kitchen and bathroom improvements, flooring, countertops, windows, doors, roofing, siding, patio covers, and enclosures. Serving Dayton, Tipp City, and the Northern Miami Valley, with over 70 years of experience.

Troy, Ohio - October 02, 2026 - Schaefer & Company is highlighting its design services for homeowners planning remodeling projects of varying sizes, from complete interior renovations to focused home updates. The company supports clients through the planning and design process, helping coordinate materials, finishes, and project details according to the scope and needs of each property.

The company works with trusted suppliers and quality materials to support durable finishes and modern designs. These partnerships allow Schaefer & Company to assist with larger projects involving multiple areas of a home as well as smaller improvements such as flooring, countertops, and backsplash installations. The approach combines design planning, material selection, and skilled craftsmanship to create practical and visually cohesive results.

Whether the project involves a complete interior transformation or a targeted update to one area of the home, Schaefer & Company provides design support suited to the scale of the work. Their team helps coordinate layouts, materials, finishes, and other design elements so that individual improvements work together cohesively. By combining design planning with trusted materials and skilled craftsmanship, the company can help homeowners approach both extensive renovations and smaller upgrades with a clear, coordinated plan.

Home Remodeling and Improvement Services

Schaefer & Company provides interior and exterior remodeling services for projects ranging from focused home improvements to extensive renovations. Their team assists with planning, material selection, installation, and construction while working with trusted suppliers and experienced craftsmen. As a remodeling contractor in Dayton, Schaefer & Company supports residential projects throughout the city and surrounding communities, serving the region from its Troy, Ohio, location. The company helps homeowners coordinate improvements that suit the design, function, and overall character of their property.

Interior Remodeling

Interior remodeling services include kitchen and bathroom improvements along with flooring, countertop, and backsplash installations. These projects can be completed individually or incorporated into a broader renovation plan. The company's design approach helps homeowners select materials and finishes that work well together while creating spaces suited to everyday use.

Windows and Doors

Schaefer & Company provides window and door solutions for homeowners updating the appearance, comfort, or functionality of their property. Homeowners searching for an entry door in Dayton can receive guidance on options that complement their property, with services also available throughout Tipp City and nearby communities. Window and door improvements can also be coordinated with other exterior remodeling work when part of a larger project.

Exterior Remodeling

The company also handles exterior improvements such as roofing, siding, gutters, soffit, fascia, and related updates. Rather than treating these services as isolated projects, Schaefer & Company can help homeowners consider how different exterior elements work together. Their focus remains on suitable materials, professional installation, and a finished appearance that fits the property.

Outdoor and Window Improvements

Homeowners planning window replacement in Dayton can turn to Schaefer & Company for services in Tipp City and surrounding communities throughout the Northern Miami Valley. Window upgrades can also be coordinated with other exterior or outdoor improvements as part of a broader remodeling project. The company also provides patio covers and enclosure options that can enhance the functionality and comfort of exterior spaces, giving homeowners flexibility to complete a focused improvement or incorporate it into a more comprehensive renovation plan.

About Schaefer & Company

Schaefer & Company is a full-service remodeling company based in Troy, Ohio, serving homeowners and businesses throughout Tipp City, Dayton, and surrounding communities in Ohio's Northern Miami Valley. The company brings more than 70 years of experience in exterior and interior renovations and works with local skilled craftsmen specializing in their respective trades. Schaefer & Company provides design, remodeling, and building services with an emphasis on dependable materials, detailed workmanship, and long-lasting project results.