Fintara Loans Launches U.S. Personal Loan Website

MENAFN - GetNews) New online service helps U.S. consumers explore personal loan options and connect with participating lenders through one application journey.

Wichita, United States - October 02, 2026 - Fintara Loans, an online loan connection service for U.S. consumers, announced the launch of its website at fintaraloans. The service is designed to help consumers explore personal loan options and connect with participating lenders through a streamlined online process.

By working with a network of lending providers, Fintara Loans gives consumers the opportunity to have their request considered across a broader range of potential lending options. For consumers, this can mean more opportunities to find a lender whose requirements and available terms match their circumstances.

Through Fintara Loans, visitors can select a requested loan amount between $200 and $50,000 and continue to the application journey. Available loan amounts, terms and products depend on the individual applicant, participating lender and applicable state requirements.

Fintara Loans operates as a connecting service and is not a lender. The company does not make credit decisions, approve applications, fund loans or determine interest rates, fees or repayment terms. These decisions are made by participating lenders.

“Our goal is to make it easier for consumers to explore their options without having to navigate the process entirely on their own,” said Jeffrey Beck, CEO of Fintara Loans.“Connecting a request with a broader network can give consumers more opportunities to find an available lending option, while the final decision and terms remain with the lender.”

Connecting consumers with lenders

Consumers who choose to continue with a loan request complete an application through a participating provider. From there, the request may be considered within the provider network based on factors such as the requested amount, applicant information and state availability.

Because lenders can have different eligibility criteria, pricing and product availability, access to multiple lending options can broaden the range of outcomes available to a consumer. Fintara does not guarantee that a consumer will receive an offer, approval or funding.

A requested amount shown on the website represents the amount a consumer is interested in seeking and does not indicate confirmed eligibility.

“The benefit of a connection service is choice,” Beck said.“Different lenders assess applications differently, so giving consumers access to a wider network can create more opportunities to find an option that fits their situation.”

A simpler starting point for personal loan requests

The launch reflects the continuing shift toward online financial services, where consumers increasingly expect to research options and complete application steps digitally.

Fintara Loans is designed to provide a clear starting point for that process. Visitors can begin by selecting the amount they are interested in requesting and continue through the application journey without Fintara acting as the lender or loan servicer.

The website also includes a payment calculator that allows visitors to test different loan amounts, example annual percentage rates and repayment periods. Results are illustrative and are not loan offers or lender quotes.

Fintara does not charge consumers to use its connection service. The business may receive compensation from its network partner when a visitor continues through the service.

Loan account responsibilities

Once a consumer enters into a loan agreement, questions regarding an existing loan, including payments, balances, repayment dates or account servicing, must be directed to the lender or servicer identified in the agreement.

Fintara does not service loan accounts or collect loan payments.

The launch establishes Fintara Loans as a new U.S. online connection service focused on helping consumers explore personal loan opportunities across a broader lender network while maintaining a clear distinction between Fintara and the financial institutions responsible for lending decisions.

About Fintara Loans

Fintara Loans is a U.S.-focused online loan connection service that helps consumers explore personal loan options through a network of participating providers. Fintara Loans is not a lender and does not make lending decisions, issue loans or determine loan terms. Its service is designed to give consumers a straightforward way to begin a loan request and access a broader range of potential lending options.