JDM Auction Launches Real-Time Bidding Platform Giving Bangladeshi Buyers Direct Access To 126+ Japanese Car Auction Houses

MENAFN - GetNews)"Website of JDM Auction"New online platform lets importers and dealers in Bangladesh browse, verify, and bid on Japanese vehicles live, with auction sheet verification and recall checks built in.

DHAKA, Bangladesh - October 2, 2026 - JDM Auction ( ), an online Japanese car auction platform serving Bangladesh, today announced the launch of its real-time bidding platform. The platform gives Bangladeshi importers, dealers, and individual buyers direct access to more than 126 auction houses across Japan through a single online interface.

Japan is one of the world's largest sources of quality used vehicles. For many buyers in Bangladesh, access to its auctions has depended on intermediaries and limited visibility into a vehicle's real condition. JDM Auction aims to change this by bringing live auction data, vehicle condition reports, and bidding tools into one platform.

Live bidding across Japan's major auction networks

Through the platform, buyers can follow live sessions, check vehicle availability, and place bids on listings from major Japanese auction networks, including USS, TAA, JU, Aucnet, IAA, and Honda Auto Auction. Real-time updates and instant notifications keep bidders informed as sessions open and lots move.

Tools to help buyers verify before they bid

Alongside live bidding, JDM Auction provides verification tools designed to help buyers make better-informed decisions:



Auction Sheet Verification: checks the accuracy and authenticity of the auction sheet for a Japanese vehicle.

Recall Check Service: instant lookup of recall history for Toyota, Honda, and Mitsubishi vehicles.

Month of Production Lookup: helps buyers confirm a vehicle's production date. Detailed Condition Reports: high-resolution vehicle images, including TAA interior images, for supported auctions.

"Buyers in Bangladesh have long wanted direct access to Japanese auctions, but too often they've had to rely on middlemen and limited information. With JDM Auction, they can follow live sessions, check the auction sheet and recall history, and place their bids with confidence, all in one place," said Humayun Kabir, Co-Founder, JDM Auction.

Support for Bangladeshi buyers

The platform offers multilingual customer support and an online payment page, so buyers can manage the process from first search to final payment in one place.

Beyond individual buyers

JDM Auction also offers an Auction Sheet API covering Japanese vehicles from 2007 to date, and a white-label SaaS platform that lets Japanese exporters offer bidding to international importers. Developers and businesses interested in these services can contact the company directly.

Availability

The JDM Auction platform is available now at . Buyers can explore live auctions and businesses can request a demo or API access through the website.

About JDM Auction

JDM Auction is an online Japanese car auction platform serving Bangladesh. It offers real-time bidding on 126+ Japanese auction houses, auction sheet verification, recall history checks, and API and SaaS solutions for importers, dealers, and exporters worldwide.