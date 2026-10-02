Lumea Direct Launches SEO Agency Software For Small Agencies Who Want To Know Which Clients Make Money

MENAFN - GetNews)"Lumea Direct is SEO agency software for small to medium SEO agencies. It tracks clients, deliverables, team time, topical maps, and client reports, and shows the profit each client brings in."Lumea Direct is SEO agency software built for small SEO agencies. It runs clients, team time, and content plans in one place and shows which clients make money.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - October 2, 2026 - Lumea Direct today launched SEO agency software for small agencies who want to know which clients make money. The platform puts a small SEO agency's clients, deliverables, team hours, topical maps, and client reports in one place. Then it shows the profit each client brings in after the time your team spends on it.

Most small SEO agencies run on spreadsheets and memory. The client list sits in one file. The topical map sits in another. Hours live in a time app, and nobody adds them up against what each client pays. Owners see revenue every month. Few see profit by client.

Take two clients. Both pay $1,700 a month. The first takes 40 hours of team time and earns $42 an hour. The second takes 6 hours and earns $283 an hour. The first one fills the calendar and feels like the bigger account. The second one makes the money. Lumea Direct puts both numbers on screen.

Every hour of team time carries a real cost. Private employers paid an average of $46.89 an hour in total compensation in June 2026, with 30 percent of it going to benefits, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. When one client takes 40 hours a month, the cost of those hours decides whether the account makes money.

What Lumea Direct Does

Shows Net on one dashboard. Net is income minus client costs, team pay, and agency expenses. Salaried time counts at annual salary divided by 2,080 hours, so salaried staff carry a real cost on every client.

Tracks every hour by client. Each timecard entry carries the client, the work type, and the rate on the day.

Imports a client's topical map from a spreadsheet in about 5 minutes. Rows move into a month as deliverables, each with an owner and a status.

Tracks all SEO work, from pages and blog posts to Google Business Profile posts, citations, schema, and fixes.

Builds a monthly client report in about 5 minutes, down from 35 by hand. Reports pull Google Search Console numbers and the month's finished work with live links.

Logs client leads from website forms and GoHighLevel forms, with name, phone, and service filled in.

Built Inside a Working Agency

Michael Gleed, founder of Lumea Direct, runs his own SEO agency. He built Lumea Direct to run it, and his agency runs on Lumea Direct today.

"Revenue tells you who pays you. It doesn't tell you who makes you money," said Michael Gleed, founder of Lumea Direct and owner of an SEO agency in San Juan Capistrano, California. "To know your profit on a client, put the hours your team spent next to what the client pays, and do it every month. The busiest account is often the least profitable one, and you can't see it until those two numbers sit side by side."

Pricing and Availability

Lumea Direct is available now at lumeadirect. Every plan starts with 14 days free and no credit card.

Solo, $98 a month, for one business doing its own SEO Starter, $143 a month, for 1 to 3 clients Growth, $242 a month, for 4 to 8 clients Unlimited, $494 a month, for 9 or more clients

Yearly billing saves 20%. Every plan includes the Agency Migration Kit, four spreadsheets to move a client list, sales list, topical map, and past leads into Lumea Direct.

Related Resources

Why I Built Lumea Direct After Running My Own SEO Agency, by Michael Gleed on LinkedIn: Lumea Direct's LinkedIn Article

SEO agency software:

About Lumea Direct

Founded in 2026, Lumea Direct is SEO agency software built for small SEO agencies. It runs clients, deliverables, team time, topical maps, and client reports in one place and shows the profit each client brings in. Its mission is to give small SEO agency owners a clear view of every client, so the work stays visible and every account pays its way. Lumea Direct is a product of Pacific Kai Ventures LLC, and you can learn more at