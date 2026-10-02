New Children's Book Introduces Financial Literacy As A Foundation For Bigger Dreams

BROOKLYN, NY, United States - October 02, 2026 - Small Budget, Big Dreams by Abdoulaye Amie Soumah, MBA, gives children, families, and educators a simple, practical way to begin meaningful conversations about money, choices, and future success.

Author, investor, and technology professional Abdoulaye Amie Soumah, MBA, announces the release of Small Budget, Big Dreams: Growing Up with Money: First Step to Financial Freedom, a children's financial literacy book created to help young readers understand money through simple lessons, relatable stories, and practical activities.

The book continues Soumah's larger mission as an author: helping individuals develop the mindset, courage, and discipline needed to pursue a freer and more responsible future. Across his previous works, including Forged Destiny and Fear Overcome, Soumah has written about resilience, inner courage, personal development, and the fears that often keep people from reaching their potential. With Small Budget, Big Dreams, that mission begins earlier, with children learning that financial freedom starts with knowledge, wise decisions, and confidence.

Small Budget, Big Dreams introduces essential financial concepts such as saving, budgeting, needs versus wants, assets and liabilities, entrepreneurship, and the first steps toward financial independence. Rather than treating money as a complicated adult subject, the book presents it as a life tool children can learn to use with care, purpose, and responsibility.

Soumah's motivation is rooted in a simple belief: every child, regardless of where he or she is born, deserves access to the keys of success. The book reflects that belief by offering clear and accessible tools for families, teachers, and community educators who want to build healthy financial thinking from a young age.

Born in Conakry and now based in the United States, Soumah combines his Guinean roots with a diverse educational and professional background. He holds an engineering degree in Bridges and Roads from the Gamal Abdel Nasser University in Conakry, a BA in Telecommunications and Network Management from the New York Institute of Technology, and an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management. His work reflects a commitment to education, entrepreneurship, social innovation, and the development of a confident, responsible generation.

Through Small Budget, Big Dreams, Soumah reminds readers of a powerful truth: great dreams are not built only with big money, but with small decisions made wisely over time.

Small Budget, Big Dreams: Growing Up with Money: First Step to Financial Freedom is now available through Amazon.

About the Author

Abdoulaye Amie Soumah, MBA, is an author, investor, engineer, and technology professional dedicated to empowering individuals through financial education, personal development, and social innovation. Born in Conakry, Guinea, and now based in the United States, he holds an engineering degree in Bridges and Roads from Gamal Abdel Nasser University in Conakry, a bachelor's degree in Telecommunications and Network Management from the New York Institute of Technology, and an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management.

As the author of Small Budget, Big Dreams, Forged Destiny, Fear Overcome, and several other books, Soumah writes on topics including financial literacy, resilience, leadership, courage, entrepreneurship, and personal growth. His work reflects a lifelong commitment to helping readers build confidence, unlock their potential, and create lasting success through knowledge, discipline, and purposeful action. Deeply connected to his Guinean roots, he also actively supports educational and entrepreneurial initiatives that inspire future generations to dream bigger, lead with integrity, and pursue meaningful opportunities.

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