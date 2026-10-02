Breath By Design Expands Therapist-Led Breathwork And Wellness Experiences Across Dallasfort Worth

MENAFN - GetNews)Breath By Design is bringing a therapist-led, trauma-informed approach to breathwork and wellness in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, offering experiences designed to help individuals reconnect with themselves, regulate the nervous system, and create meaningful, sustainable change. Founded by Dr. Rachel Sims, LPC, and Lisa Young, Breath By Design combines 9D Somatic Breathwork, psychology-informed education, nervous system regulation, and immersive wellness experiences.

The company provides a range of breathwork and wellness experiences designed for different needs and settings. Its offerings include large-scale community breathwork events, intimate studio experiences, private sessions, online experiences, corporate wellness events, transformational programs, and plant medicine ayahuasca retreats.

Breath By Design positions itself as the #1 Therapist Led 9D Breathwork Company in Dallas Texas, bringing together therapeutic knowledge and specialized breathwork facilitation to create experiences centered on personal awareness and emotional well-being.

At the heart of Breath By Design is a commitment to making breathwork more accessible while maintaining a trauma-informed perspective. Through guided breathing practices, somatic approaches, and educational experiences, participants are encouraged to explore their relationship with their bodies, emotions, thoughts, and nervous systems.

Dr. Rachel Sims, LPC, co-founder of Breath By Design, is a Licensed Professional Counselor, therapist, and educator specializing in attachment, trauma, relationships, and nervous system regulation. Her professional background informs the company's approach to creating breathwork experiences that recognize the importance of psychological safety, self-awareness, and sustainable personal growth.

Co-founder Lisa Young is a certified 9D Breathwork facilitator with training and experience in NLP, somatics, Human Design, Gene Keys, and Reiki. Her multidisciplinary background contributes to Breath By Design's immersive approach to breathwork, personal development, and wellness.

The company's 9D Somatic Breathwork experiences are designed to provide participants with structured opportunities for reflection and connection. By combining breathwork with somatic and psychology-informed practices, Breath By Design aims to support individuals seeking greater awareness and meaningful change in their personal lives.

Beyond individual experiences, Breath By Design also works with groups and organizations through community events and corporate wellness programs. These offerings provide opportunities for organizations and communities to explore breathwork and nervous system regulation within a facilitated environment.

As interest in breathwork, somatic wellness, and nervous system regulation continues to grow, Breath By Design is developing experiences that bring these practices together through a therapist-led framework. The company serves the Dallas–Fort Worth community while also providing online experiences for participants beyond the local area.

Breath By Design's approach reflects the founders' belief that meaningful transformation can begin with reconnecting to the body and developing greater awareness. Through breathwork sessions, wellness programs, educational experiences, and community events, the company continues to create spaces where participants can explore personal growth at their own pace.

Individuals, groups, and organizations interested in learning more about Breath By Design, therapist-led breathwork, 9D Somatic Breathwork, nervous system regulation, and wellness experiences in Dallas–Fort Worth can visit the company's website or connect through social media.

About Breath By Design

Breath By Design is a therapist-led, trauma-informed breathwork and wellness company founded by Dr. Rachel Sims, LPC, and Lisa Young. Based in Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas, the company offers 9D Somatic Breathwork, private sessions, community events, corporate wellness experiences, online programs, transformational programs, and other immersive wellness experiences.

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