The Loaded Cookie Club Announces New Online Shopify Store

MENAFN - GetNews) New online cookie destination brings freshly made loaded cookies to customers Australia Wide

MELBOURNE, VIC - October 2, 2026 - The Loaded Cookie Club has announced the opening of its new online dessert store, bringing its cookie-focused offering to customers all over Australia

Founded and owned by Biancia Simon, The Loaded Cookie Club has opened Online store to become the best destination for indulgent loaded cookie treats like nutella cookies, pistachio nut cookies, dubai chocolate cookies, birthday cookie cake, bueno cookies and chocolate chip cookies

Located on Collins Street, the new dessert shop provides an accessible option for customers looking to enjoy a sweet treat in Melbourne's CBD. The online business is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, giving customers flexibility to visit throughout the day and night.

“We're excited to open The Loaded Cookie Club in Melbourne and create a place where people can come together over something sweet,” said owner Biancia Simon.“Opening our doors is an important milestone for the business, and we look forward to welcoming customers and becoming part of the Melbourne community.”

The new opening comes as Melbourne's CBD continues to provide a diverse environment for food and dessert businesses, with locals, workers and visitors seeking convenient options for dining and takeaway treats.

The Loaded Cookie Club is also available online, allowing customers to explore the business and its offerings through its website.

About The Loaded Cookie Club

The Loaded Cookie Club is a Melbourne dessert shop owned by Biancia Simon