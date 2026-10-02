General Facility Care Named To 2026 Inc. 5000 As Florida Facility Services Company Continues Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)"General Facility Care LLC (GFC), a Florida-based commercial cleaning and facility services company, celebrates being named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies."Tampa-based commercial cleaning and facility maintenance company marks national recognition while continuing to expand its capabilities and service coverage across Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. - October 2, 2026 - General Facility Care LLC (GFC), a Tampa-based commercial cleaning and facility maintenance company serving organizations across Florida, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

The recognition represents a significant milestone for GFC as the company continues its growth from a Tampa-area commercial cleaning provider into a facility services organization supporting commercial, healthcare, industrial, educational, aviation and government environments throughout Florida.

General Facility Care provides recurring commercial janitorial services, day porter programs, floor care, pressure washing, post-construction cleaning, facility maintenance and other specialized services. The company has continued to expand its operational capabilities to support both individual facilities and larger multi-site organizations.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is an important milestone for our entire organization," said Eldis Bujones, CEO and Founder of General Facility Care LLC. "Our growth has been possible because of the trust our customers place in us and, most importantly, because of the employees and managers who represent GFC every day. As we grow, our goal remains the same: provide dependable service, take care of our customers and continue raising the standard of facility care."

Technology and operational accountability have also become increasingly important components of GFC's growth strategy. The company's digital workforce and quality-control processes support functions such as employee attendance verification, inspections and checklists, service documentation, work orders, deficiency tracking and operational oversight.

These capabilities are designed to give GFC's management teams greater visibility into field operations while providing the structure required to manage increasingly complex commercial and institutional facilities.

GFC currently serves organizations across Florida, with operations and service capabilities extending beyond its Tampa Bay base into additional markets including St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Orlando and Miami.

The company's continued expansion also includes specialized programs for facilities where documentation, safety, security and operational consistency are particularly important, including healthcare, aviation, industrial and government environments.

For GFC, the 2026 Inc. 5000 recognition represents both a reflection of the company's growth and a foundation for its next stage of development.

"We are proud of how far the company has come, but we are still building," Bujones said. "Our focus is on developing our people, strengthening our systems and creating an organization capable of serving increasingly sophisticated facilities throughout Florida."

General Facility Care maintains its headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

About General Facility Care LLC

General Facility Care LLC is a Florida commercial cleaning and facility maintenance company headquartered in Tampa. GFC provides janitorial services, day porter programs, floor care, pressure washing, post-construction cleaning and facility support services for commercial, healthcare, industrial, educational, aviation and government facilities.

The company combines trained field personnel, management oversight and digital quality-control systems to support consistent and documented facility operations.