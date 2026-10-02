Independent Artist Eddie Gangland Surpasses $1 Million In Artwork Sales

MIAMI, FL - October 02, 2026 - At just 35 years old, independent artist Eddie Gangland has already achieved a milestone that many artists spend a lifetime pursuing: more than $1 million in sales of his artwork. And perhaps the most remarkable part of the story is that he has built that success largely on his own terms.

Today, Eddie Gangland works independently from his private art studio in Miami, Florida, creating original paintings, commissions and collaborations for collectors around the world. After working with galleries in the past, he has embraced a fully independent model that puts his art, his collectors and his creative vision at the center of his career.

For an artist whose work has appeared in Vogue and Rolling Stone, whose collaborations have included Coinbase, and whose artwork has been featured in Topps trading-card releases, Gangland's growing international profile is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Eddie Gangland's journey began with street art and wheat-pasted illustrations in San Francisco before expanding internationally. His work has appeared across more than a dozen countries, and he continues to travel domestically and internationally, bringing his distinctive visual language to new audiences and collectors.

His work combines the raw energy of street art with contemporary painting and digital culture. Known for his recurring characters and skull imagery, Gangland has developed a recognizable artistic universe that has resonated with collectors across both traditional and Web3 art communities. Now, from Miami, Gangland is entering what may be one of the most significant chapters of his career.

More than $1 million in artwork sold. Major media exposure. International collectors. Global collaborations. And complete creative independence.

Yet Gangland remains focused on making art rather than chasing the traditional art-world formula. That combination is precisely what makes his trajectory so compelling. His story is no longer simply that of a street artist who found his way into galleries or a digital artist who found an audience online. It is the story of an independent artist building a global collector base on his own terms.

Eddie Gangland is the artist who has already sold more than $1 million worth of his art - and somehow, you may not have heard about him yet.

That may not be the case for long.

About Eddie Gangland

Eddie Gangland is an independent artist based in Miami, Florida. His work blends street art, contemporary painting, and digital culture. He has sold more than $1 million worth of artwork to collectors worldwide.

To explore Eddie Gangland's work: EddieGanglan Instagram/X: @EddieGangland

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