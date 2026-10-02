Flower Mound Bathroom Remodeling Company Introduces Large Format Tile For Backsplashes

MENAFN - GetNews) ""Our clients love large format tile for its visually stunning look and feel in their kitchen remodels, and they have less grout to maintain as well." Gary Jackson, Owner, William French Home Improvements"William French Home Improvements is a Flower Mound Bathroom Remodeling Company, and now offers large format tile for bathroom walls, showers, and backsplashes. Homeowners can choose from QDI, Emser, and Arizona Tile. The larger tiles give a clean look and leave fewer grout lines to clean. It also offers a much more sleek, upmarket look for a luxury bathroom remodel.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas - October 02, 2026 - William French Home Improvements, a Flower Mound bathroom remodeling company, now offers large format tile for bathroom walls, showers, and kitchen backsplashes. The company sources tile from three suppliers: QDI, Emser, and Arizona Tile. The service is open to homeowners in Flower Mound, Lewisville, Argyle, Southlake, Highland Village, Coppell, and nearby DFW cities.

Large format tile usually means any tile with at least one side 15 inches or longer. Common sizes include 12 x 24, 24 x 48, and larger porcelain panels. With more than one supplier, homeowners can compare sizes, colors, finishes, and price points in one place. They don't have to settle for one product line.

Bigger tiles mean fewer seams on a wall. That gives the space a smooth, open look and can make a small bathroom feel larger. Stone-look and marble-look porcelain panels can also cover a backsplash or shower wall with very few breaks in the pattern.

Fewer seams also mean fewer grout lines. Grout is porous, so it can stain and hold moisture and soap scum. Less grout means less scrubbing and less resealing over time.

Designers across the country report the same demand. In the 2026 Bath Trends Report from the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), 89% of design pros surveyed said homeowners want smaller or fewer grout lines. In the same report, 80% expect large format flooring to be the most popular choice over the next three years. And 91% said durability and low upkeep matter most when homeowners pick a flooring material.

"Our clients love large format tile for its visually stunning look and feel in their bathroom remodels, and they have less grout to maintain as well," said Gary Jackson, owner of William French Home Improvements.

Large format tile takes more skill to install than standard tile. The tiles are heavy, and the wall behind them has to be very flat. Even a small dip can leave uneven edges, called lippage. Installers use leveling systems and full mortar coverage to keep each tile flat and firmly set.

While popular, large format tile is not the right pick for every surface. Shower floors need to slope toward the drain, and big tiles may not be the best fit to follow that slope. Smaller tiles, such as mosaics, often work better on shower floors. Large format tile works best on walls and backsplashes.

Homeowners can see large format tile samples in person at the William French Home Improvements showroom. The company does not charge design fees. The team also installs custom countertops, flooring, and full kitchen and bathroom remodels.

About William French Home Improvements William French Home Improvements is a locally owned remodeling company in Flower Mound, Texas. Owner Gary Jackson and his team handle kitchen and bathroom remodels, countertops, flooring, home additions, and whole-home remodels across the DFW area. Learn more at .